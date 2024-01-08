Boeing Scandal, Government Bans Three Lion Air Planes from Flying in RI

#Boeing #Scandal #Government #Bans #Lion #Air #Planes #Flying

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transportation, has officially banned three Lion Air planes from operating. This is related to the latest scandal regarding the Boeing 737 Max 9 as used by Lion Air.

Last Friday, the Boeing 737 Max 9 used by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing because the door flap on the fuselage broke.

The Ministry of Transportation’s Directorate of Transportation has coordinated with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Asia Pacific Region, Boeing and Lion Air as national airlines that use the Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft type.

“Based on a review and evaluation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and coordination with Lion Air, it was decided to temporarily ground the Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft from January 6 2024 until further developments,” said Director General of Civil Aviation M. Kristi Endah Murni in the Holding Statement, Monday (8/1/2024).

In fact, according to reports from Lion Air, Boeing has confirmed via electronic mail to Lion Air which was received on January 7 2024, that three Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft belonging to Lion Air are not included in this category because they have different types of Mid Exit doors. on an Alaska Airlines plane.

Lion Air’s Boeing 737-9 MAX does not use the mid exit door plug type but uses a mid cabin emergency exit door type II, which means the system on the middle emergency door is functioning actively and can be used for the evacuation process.

“Based on the above, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out a review and evaluation of Lion Air’s Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft with registrations PK-LRF, PK-LRG, PK-LRI with the result that the three aircraft do not have mid exit door plug as installed on Alaska Airlines aircraft because Lion Air uses mid cabin emergency exit door type II.

Other review results: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued Airworthiness Directives (AD) or Airworthiness Implementation Instructions 24-01-001-U regarding the implementation of FAA AD 2024-02-51 which is specifically for B737-9 aircraft which have a mid cabin door plug which was issued on January 7, 2024.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will then coordinate with the FAA, Boeing and Lion Air to continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information as the situation develops. The security and safety of flight operations remains our priority,” wrote M Kristi.

Previously, the Boeing 737 aircraft was again in the spotlight after the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft used by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing because the door cover on the fuselage broke, Friday (5/1/2024). This incident extends a series of black records at Boeing.

It is known that part of the plane’s window was torn off shortly after the jet took off from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California. As a result, the pilot was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing, with all 171 passengers and crew.

In the aftermath of the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all Boeing 737 max 9s. This was done until the agency believed the jet was safe to use.

The FAA also issued a temporary order to inspect dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. This problem raises concerns about the Boeing 737 aircraft.

