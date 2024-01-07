Boeing’s Alaska Airlines are grounded again due to additional inspections

#Boeings #Alaska #Airlines #grounded #due #additional #inspections

Oxygen masks for passengers hang from the roof next to a missing window and part of a side wall after the emergency landing

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 02:11

Alaska Airlines is once again grounding all 65 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. Previously, the airline had returned about a quarter of its Max 9 aircraft to service after thorough inspections. Pending possible additional maintenance work, the aircraft will now remain on the ground again.

An Alaska Airlines plane of this type had to make an emergency landing on Friday after losing part of its fuselage about 35 minutes after takeoff. No one was injured.

The US aviation regulator FAA subsequently ordered that some of the 737 Max 9 aircraft must remain on the ground. This concerns aircraft on American territory and aircraft from American airlines.

The FAA has now issued a directive requiring all airlines to perform some specific inspections and maintenance work before the aircraft can be returned to service. This process will take more time. Alaska Airlines expects that the aircraft will not be able to fly again until the middle of next week.

European aviation regulator EASA has adopted the Max 9 directive from the American FAA, but says that no European airline currently has a 737 Max 9 in service.