BOENY – Three dead in a shooting

The fokonolona is jubilant after inflicting a scathing snub on the bandits.

Deadly shooting in broad daylight in Ambato-Boeny. Three deaths were counted among the ranks of the criminals. The events occurred in the afternoon the day before yesterday around 2 p.m. in the mazes of the Madirovalokely mountains, an obligatory passage for criminals and highway bandits who operate in the West. Coming face to face with the gendarmerie forces, four bandits got their rank. Three of the criminals fell on the battlefield while the last managed to vanish into thin air, leaving behind the lifeless bodies of his acolytes killed in the skirmish.

The clash broke out after the gang led an attack on the village of Antanimangotraka Madirovalokely. The attackers seized around forty cattle heads. Equipped with hunting rifles, the highwaymen were better armed than the villagers. As a result, the latter were unable to stand up to them. While the thieves thought they had managed to leave the scene peacefully, the gendarmes at the Ankazoambo outpost were alerted. Without delay, elements ready to fight took up arms to go after the bandits. They were accompanied by members of the fokonolona who came with bladed weapons.

On alert

A clash broke out when the fugitives were caught by the pursuers. Both sides being armed, bullets whistled past their ears. Having much greater firepower, the gendarmes and villagers gave the bandits something to grind for. The results of the exchange of gunfire left three dead.

In the ranks of the pursuers, however, neither injuries nor loss of human life were to be deplored. The entire cattle was recovered and the entire herd was brought back to the town of Antanimangotraka where it was stolen. The remains were, however, taken care of by the fokonolona while waiting for the families of the deceased to come forward. The population is on alert in this part of the Boeny region.

Andry Manase