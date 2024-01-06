Bogdan Lobont won the trial with his son. How much money does Andrei have to pay his father

#Bogdan #Lobont #won #trial #son #money #Andrei #pay #father

Bogdan Lobonț, former great goalkeeper of the national football team and coach with Rapid’s goalkeepers, has a series of lawsuits with his son, Andrei Cristian.

Bogdan Lobonț has problems with his son. Facebook photo

Lobonț’s son is 20 years old and plays as a central defender at CSO Plopeni, in the 3rd League in Romania. It is the fruit of the former footballer’s relationship with Loredana Constantin, but his parents separated when he was two years old, the goalkeeper accusing her of mercantilism at the time.

Even though they were never legally married, the two ended up in the courts and fought for a long time for custody of the child, which eventually ended up in the care of the mother, but after this episode they buried the hatchet.

But Bogdan Lobonț again ended up in court, but not at the request of his ex-partner, but of his son. Initially, Andrei Cristian forcibly executed the former goalkeeper of the national team for the tuition fee. But the former international won the appeal, just before Christmas, after magistrates ruled that the execution and garnishments on his accounts were not legal. Thus, according to cancan.ro, Andrei Cristian was obliged to return to his father the sum of 2,238 lei, plus 909 lei in court costs.

Alimony, the new reason for judgment

The war between the two is far from over. According to the same source, Andrei Cristian called his father to court again, this time for alimony. Bogdan Lobonț obtained its reduction to 1/6 of his income, and his son does not agree with the authorities’ decision. A new term of this process is scheduled to take place in March, when Andrei Cristian hopes to obtain an increase in the amount of the alimony.

According to current legislation, the parent must pay child support until the child reaches 18 years of age. However, according to the Civil Code, in the context in which the child makes the decision to continue his studies in a higher education institution, he will still receive alimony, but up to a maximum age of 26.