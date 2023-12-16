Boiler bonus also in 2024: how to request the incentive and what requirements you have

#Boiler #bonus #request #incentive #requirements

Some bonuses have also been renewed for 2024, such as the boiler bonus and there are several ways to take advantage of it.

When we talk about boiler bonuses we are generically referring to a form of purchase facilitation, which can be in the form of a direct discount or tax relief. As we know, boilers are no longer the subject of future bans, at least for the moment, but it is necessary to choose the most sustainable ones.

The concept is simple, e.g it works just like household appliances: the more recently designed a boiler is, the less it pollutes and, moreover, it also saves on the bill. We could therefore decide to buy a new one to replace the old one or to install one in a home we are purchasing/renovating.

What are the active 2024 boiler bonuses and what advantages do they offer

Depending on the discount chosen, with a boiler bonus you can obtain both direct discounts on the invoice and tax relief.

Currently, and throughout 2024, the measures can lead to a tax deduction ranging from 50% to 65% or 90% or an immediate discount thanks to the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice; in the latter case, however, the purchase and installation were carried out by 17 February 2023. In essence, in 2024 we can obtain the boiler bonus by accessing the various types of building bonuses.

In fact, there is no specific bonus, as happens for example with air conditioners, but bonuses that allow you to save if you switch to – or if you purchase an – energy saving boiler.

Therefore interested parties can access, for example, the mobile bonuses, which as we know also brings the boiler back. This bonus gives a 50% tax deduction on the expense incurred, and can be requested by anyone carrying out renovations on the property.

Also the Superbonus recognizes a relief on the boiler, but in this case the property in question must undergo work that improves its energy efficiency by at least 2 classes.

Col renovation bonus 2024However, you can obtain a 50% deduction of the costs incurred for the boiler, if this is part of the building construction works. The maximum spending limit is 96 thousand euros.

Finally, let’s not forget theEcobonus, which offers 65% deductions on the purchase and installation of boilers, but these must be condensing (the most innovative of the moment but also the most expensive) and Class A. The deduction is only valid if in addition to the choice of the aforementioned type of boiler advanced class V, VI or VII thermoregulation systems are also installed. In fact, the condensing boiler is usually more suitable and convenient in new properties, which are better insulated and more efficient.