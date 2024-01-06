Bolivia, a load of over 8 tons of cocaine seized – Breaking news

#Bolivia #load #tons #cocaine #seized #Breaking #news

Bolivia’s Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FELCN) announced that it had seized a load of 8.7 tons of cocaine yesterday in the Oruro area, in what is the largest anti-drug operation in the history of the South American country.





Through his social networks, President Luis Arce specified that the narcotic, coming from the province of Santa Cruz, was camouflaged in crates containing components for wooden floors destined for the Netherlands. For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo del Castillo, indicated that as part of the operation the police arrested four people, including a Colombian citizen considered the coordinator of the shipment of the large load of cocaine.





The drugs, it was learned, were located in a heavy vehicle belonging to the company Maexa Srl – whose owner, Daniel LJ, has already been arrested -, which had in the past exported construction material to Bosnia, Germany, China, France and Belgium . Del Castillo explained that the estimated value of the goods seized on the national territory is approximately 20 million dollars, which in the destination area amounted to at least 526 million dollars.



