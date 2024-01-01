Bolivia: National Customs seizes 37 tons of illegal merchandise in Potosí

By PortalPortuario Editorial / ABI Agency

Photo: ABI Agency

The National Customs of Bolivia (AN) seized 37.7 million tons of illegal merchandise in Potosí. The contraband is valued at more than 180 thousand dollars.

The seized products are toys, cell phones, watches, flour, oils, grains, drinks, supplements, used clothing, cell phones and appliances, from Argentina and China.

In line with the above, the merchandise did not have the necessary documentation to allow entry into Bolivia.

“Operations are being intensified due to the end of the year party, which is why in recent weeks heavy transport vehicles and public transport vehicles were intervened, surprising 12 trying to transport merchandise illegally hidden in their cargo,” said the Administrator of Internal Customs in the department, Raúl Balcas.

This seizure was carried out by Customs Immediate Reaction Group (Gria) and the Customs Operational Control Unit (Ucoa).

