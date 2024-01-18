Bolos: A reduction in the value of the insurance premium means that there is a limited possibility to cover the costs

#Bolos #reduction #insurance #premium #means #limited #possibility #cover #costs

The Minister of Public Finances, Marcel Boloş, told Digi24 that a possible reduction in the prices of insurance policies for the automobile field may lead, in the long term, to a situation in which the entire system will be affected. “I don’t think that Romania lacks a new problem in the insurance system”, says Boloş, who is of the opinion that prudence is needed in taking such a measure and shows that those that “tell the truth” are the calculations.

“Here are the calculations that are made by the Financial Supervisory Authority, but you realize that a reduction in the value of the insurance premium means that there is a limited possibility of covering the costs that the insurers have, and if such a reduction affects the long-term insurance system, I don’t think that Romania lacks a new problem in the insurance system. That’s why I said, very pragmatically, I think, that a very detailed calculation must be made, because it’s like when a facility is requested to be obtained from the state budget, a fiscal facility, but this can generate macroeconomic imbalances. It’s the same in the insurance system, you need a lot of prudence and the calculations are the ones that tell the truth”, said Marcel Boloş, when asked what he thought about a reduction in the prices of insurance policies.

Editor: Liviu Cojan