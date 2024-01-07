Bolzano reacts! Keeper returns to the “Foxes”.

#Bolzano #reacts #Keeper #returns #Foxes

HCB Südtirol is changing in the goalkeeper position!

After the derby defeat against Pustertal (to the match report >>>), the management of the “Foxes” became active in the transfer market, Sam Harvey was brought back to Bolzano.

Crowd favorite returns

The 25-year-old Canadian became a crowd favorite last year and was voted MVP of the season by fans last season. Back then, he had a catch rate of 92.2 percent in the regular season, which increased to 93.6 percent in the playoffs. Most recently he worked in the Finnish league for Lukko Rauma.

Harvey is scheduled to travel to Hungary with the HCB tomorrow and will probably make his debut on Tuesday against Fehervar.

In return, Niklas Svedberg will leave the club. The club “would like to thank the Swedish goalkeeper for his professionalism and human greatness and wishes him the best for his sporting and private future,” it says.

