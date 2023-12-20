Bomb in Duisburg: Defusing begins late – Ruhr area – News – WDR – Ruhr area – News

The bomb was discovered during construction work on Zieglerstrasse/Felsenstrasse in Duisburg-Duissern and is expected to be defused by the explosive ordnance disposal service on Wednesday evening. The defusing was actually supposed to start around 6 p.m., but couldn’t begin until shortly after 8 p.m. The evacuation began at 5 p.m. and ultimately took more than three times as long as planned. According to the city, there were still a few people in the evacuation zone.

Security zone is not established

6,700 people are affected in the evacuation zone (500 meters around the site). A safety zone was not established after consultation with the explosive ordnance disposal service.

The Duisburg Hauptbahnhof–Oberhausen and Duisburg–Mülheim (Ruhr) railway lines in this area are also affected.

Traffic disruptions expected

Due to the road closures to be implemented, there may be significant disruption to traffic. Those who know the area are asked to avoid the area as much as possible. Bus routes are also affected. Since around 5 p.m., buses on DVG lines 930, 931 and 939 have had to take diversions. After the defusing, the buses will run according to the normal schedule again.

The Duisburg-Mitte Comprehensive School, Falkstraße 44, in Duissern is available as a lounge for the duration of the evacuation.

Information routes of the city of Duisburg

Further information is available via Call Duisburg on 0203 283 2000 and that The fire department’s emergency hotline is on 0800 112 1313. The NINA warning app also provides information about dangerous situations. The municipal siren will be heard in the district to give the all-clear signal.

Bomb found in Duisburg: defusal in the evening. WDR Studios NRW. 12/20/2023. 00:39 min. Available until December 20, 2025. WDR Online.

Sources:

  • City of Duisburg
  • Duisburg Transport Company (DVG)

