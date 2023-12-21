Bon Bini 4 goes through the roof, best opening day of the year | Show

The film Bon Bini 4: Bangkok Nights draws full houses in the cinemas. The comedy by and with Jandino Asporaat raised more than 134,000 euros on Wednesday and attracted more than 13,000 visitors. This makes it the best opening day for a Dutch film in 2023, distributor WW Entertainment reported on Thursday. It is also the best opening in the Bon Boni series, which now has five films.

Dec 21 2023

