Boniface shock! Bayer star misses Africa Cup of Nations

#Boniface #shock #Bayer #star #misses #Africa #Cup #Nations

Shock for Victor Boniface! The Leverkusen star misses the Africa Cup! The striker of the Bundesliga leaders announced the loss on Monday afternoon via Instagram.

“Good luck boys. I wish you much success at the Africa Cup of Nations,” his post said. The failure obviously bothers the 23-year-old, who added a broken heart emoji.

Boniface sustained a groin injury during training in Dubai in preparation for the tournament and therefore missed the warm-up game against Guinea on Monday (final score 0-2). The media speaks of a downtime of around six weeks. An exact diagnosis is not yet known.

Due to the injury to the center forward, who has already scored ten goals and prepared eight more in the current Bundesliga season, Leverkusen could also lose another player in the coming weeks. Nathan Tella (24) is a candidate to replace Boniface in the Super Eagles team. Tella was in Nigeria’s preliminary squad, but did not make it into the final squad.

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13th.

With Sports Information Service (SID)

Also Read:  Rafael Nadal misses Australian Open

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Posted on
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
Posted on
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
Posted on
Arrival day for the speed riders – Monday means material battle in Wengen – sport
Arrival day for the speed riders – Monday means material battle in Wengen – sport
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News