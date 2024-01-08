Boniface shock! Bayer star misses Africa Cup of Nations

#Boniface #shock #Bayer #star #misses #Africa #Cup #Nations

Shock for Victor Boniface! The Leverkusen star misses the Africa Cup! The striker of the Bundesliga leaders announced the loss on Monday afternoon via Instagram.

“Good luck boys. I wish you much success at the Africa Cup of Nations,” his post said. The failure obviously bothers the 23-year-old, who added a broken heart emoji.

Boniface sustained a groin injury during training in Dubai in preparation for the tournament and therefore missed the warm-up game against Guinea on Monday (final score 0-2). The media speaks of a downtime of around six weeks. An exact diagnosis is not yet known.

Due to the injury to the center forward, who has already scored ten goals and prepared eight more in the current Bundesliga season, Leverkusen could also lose another player in the coming weeks. Nathan Tella (24) is a candidate to replace Boniface in the Super Eagles team. Tella was in Nigeria’s preliminary squad, but did not make it into the final squad.

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13th.

With Sports Information Service (SID)