Bonim 12+6 in Poland, K. Bērziņš 10+5, Leimanis eight points “LEB Oro” – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

• Izmir’s “Petkim Spor” represented by Krister Zorik in the Turkish Super League celebrated its sixth victory in 12 matches, defeating Jānis Timma’s “Darussafaka” at home – 112:87.

• In 6:06 minutes played by Zorik, two points (2p. 1/1), an assist and a blocked shot. Timma was not in the application of the visiting team.

• In Poland, “Lancut” represented by Jānis Bērziņas recognized the superiority of “Dabrowa Gornicza” in extra time – 96:98. Bonis played 23:22 minutes for the home team, scored 12 points (2p. 1/3, 3p. 2/4, sm 4/6), collected six rebounds, gave an assist, two steals and earned an efficiency of 16, as well as +/- indicator plus nine.

• In the German Bundesliga, Krisha Helmani’s Tübingen “Tigers” missed the lead against the Eurocup club Hamburg “Towers” in the fourth quarter, losing 86:94. In 27:17 minutes, the Latvian center had three points (2p. 1/1, sm 1/2), five rebounds, an assist and a steal, as well as a +/- score of plus three.

• Real Betis of Riharda Kuksik and Kaspars Berzisna celebrated their victory over Cantabria at home with 80:70 in the second league of Spain. The Sevilla team, which was relegated from the ACB league last season, won two consecutive successes for the first time this season.

• Kuksiks played 22 minutes and scored nine points (3p. 3/9) and one steal, while Bērzins collected ten points in 20 minutes (2p. 3/3, 3p. 1/3, sm 1/1), five 16 in rebounds and efficiency.

• In another “LEB Oro” game, “Estudiantes” of Madrid, represented by Tom Leimans, secured victory over “Melilla” in Africa – 81:80. For Ventspilnieks, eight points (2p. 1/1, 3p. 2/3), two rebounds, three assists and ten efficiency in 19 minutes.