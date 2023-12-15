Bonim 12+6 in Poland, K. Bērziņš 10+5, Leimanis eight points “LEB Oro” – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Bonim #Poland #Bērziņš #Leimanis #points #LEB #Oro #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

• Izmir’s “Petkim Spor” represented by Krister Zorik in the Turkish Super League celebrated its sixth victory in 12 matches, defeating Jānis Timma’s “Darussafaka” at home – 112:87.

• In 6:06 minutes played by Zorik, two points (2p. 1/1), an assist and a blocked shot. Timma was not in the application of the visiting team.

• In Poland, “Lancut” represented by Jānis Bērziņas recognized the superiority of “Dabrowa Gornicza” in extra time – 96:98. Bonis played 23:22 minutes for the home team, scored 12 points (2p. 1/3, 3p. 2/4, sm 4/6), collected six rebounds, gave an assist, two steals and earned an efficiency of 16, as well as +/- indicator plus nine.

• In the German Bundesliga, Krisha Helmani’s Tübingen “Tigers” missed the lead against the Eurocup club Hamburg “Towers” in the fourth quarter, losing 86:94. In 27:17 minutes, the Latvian center had three points (2p. 1/1, sm 1/2), five rebounds, an assist and a steal, as well as a +/- score of plus three.

• Real Betis of Riharda Kuksik and Kaspars Berzisna celebrated their victory over Cantabria at home with 80:70 in the second league of Spain. The Sevilla team, which was relegated from the ACB league last season, won two consecutive successes for the first time this season.

• Kuksiks played 22 minutes and scored nine points (3p. 3/9) and one steal, while Bērzins collected ten points in 20 minutes (2p. 3/3, 3p. 1/3, sm 1/1), five 16 in rebounds and efficiency.

• In another “LEB Oro” game, “Estudiantes” of Madrid, represented by Tom Leimans, secured victory over “Melilla” in Africa – 81:80. For Ventspilnieks, eight points (2p. 1/1, 3p. 2/3), two rebounds, three assists and ten efficiency in 19 minutes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Posted on
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News