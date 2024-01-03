Bonus 2024: fixtures, boilers, columns, mortgages, culture card and kindergartens, here are all the benefits

#Bonus #fixtures #boilers #columns #mortgages #culture #card #kindergartens #benefits

Bonus 2024: what changes

For 2024 the Meloni government confirmed some bonuses already active in 2023, with some changes, canceled others and introduced new ones. The Superbonus will drop to 70%, then drop to 65% in 2025 and then end. Neither the glasses bonus, nor the drinking water bonus, nor the green case VAT bonus, i.e. the 50% deduction of the VAT paid for the purchase of newly built properties that belong to energy class A, have been renewed and B. And the bonus for women and young people under 36 also disappeared. The first provided for a 100% exemption from contributions, with a ceiling of 8 thousand euros, for private employers who had hired permanent, fixed-term or stable workers. women in disadvantaged conditions. The second instead provided for a discount on contributions of up to 8 thousand euros for employers who had hired young people under 36 on a permanent basis. Among the debuts for 2024 is that of the mothers bonus, the new tax exemption for working mothers with at least two children. Let’s see all the news.

Superbonus from Sismabonus

From January 2024 the deduction on expenses for Superbonus works drops from 110% to 70%. For those who started the works in 2022, there remains the possibility of transferring the credit or having a discount on the invoice, but to cover the costs of the intervention the condominium owners will have to pay a difference of at least 30%, or agree on a reduction with the company some jobs. The ordinary Sismabonus, however, has been extended throughout 2024: it is possible to benefit from a 50% deduction for a maximum expenditure of 96 thousand euros per real estate unit. The deduction rises to 70 or 80% if following the works a reduction in seismic risk of 1 or 2 classes is achieved.

50% ecobonus for windows and boilers

The Ecobonus will also continue to be available, offering a 50% deduction for expenses of up to 60 thousand euros for the replacement of windows and doors, as well as solar shading or biomass boilers. For condominiums, a 70% relief is provided for the thermal insulation of opaque common areas with an incidence greater than 25%, with a maximum spending limit of 40 thousand euros.

Furniture bonuses

The furniture bonus has also been confirmed, i.e. the possibility of taking advantage of the 50% IRPEF deduction for the purchase of furniture and some types of household appliances, but with some changes. In particular, the maximum spending threshold will be cut by 3 thousand euros, precisely from 8 thousand to 5 thousand euros. The maximum deduction obtainable will therefore go from 4 thousand to 2,500 euros.

Nursery bonuses of up to 3,600 euros

For 2024, the Budget Law provides for an increase in the bonus for public and private nursery schools and for forms of home support for children under 3 years of age suffering from serious chronic pathologies. Families with at least one child born after 1 January 2024 will be able to obtain the increase, provided that there is at least one other child under 10 years old in the household and that the family’s ISEE does not exceed 40 thousand euros. The increase is 600 euros per year for families with an ISEE not exceeding 25,000 euros and 1,100 euros for families with an ISEE between 25,000 and 40,000 euros, with this increase the bonus reaches a maximum of 3,600 euros per year.

Working mothers bonus

From January 2024, tax relief for working mothers will debut. The measure contained in the Budget Law provides that female workers with three or more children with a permanent employment relationship, for the pay periods from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026, are granted an exemption of 100% of the quota of contributions up to the month of the youngest child’s eighteenth birthday, up to a maximum limit of 3 thousand euros per year reset on a monthly basis. While for workers with two children, the bonus is provided only for one year, for the pay periods from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024. Also in this case, 100% decontribution is envisaged until the month of completion of the youngest child’s tenth birthday.

Mortgage bonus under 36

The mortgage bonus for under 36s has also been extended until 31 December 2024. An allocation of 282 million is foreseen for the concessions on first home mortgages for young people. To benefit from the benefits, certain requirements must be met. First of all, an ISEE of less than 40,000 euros per year is required. Furthermore, the property to be purchased must not exceed the value of 250,000 euros.

Charging station bonus

The charging station bonus also remains in force in 2024. The contribution is equal to 80% of the purchase and installation price of the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The maximum contribution limit is 1,500 euros for private users and up to 8,000 euros in the case of installation in the common areas of condominium buildings.

Transport bonus

The 60 euro transport bonus, intended for the purchase of season tickets for public transport and rail transport, has been confirmed in 2024 only for holders of the “Dedicated to you” social card with an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros.

Psychologist bonus

The psychologist bonus was also confirmed with a doubling of the allocation to 5 million euros. The bonus goes from 600 euros to a maximum of 1,500 euros. The main requirement for the assignment will be income: it will not be possible to have an ISEE exceeding 50 thousand euros.

Culture card and Merit card

From 2024, in place of the 18App – the 500 euro bonus aimed at eighteen-year-olds for the purchase of cultural products and activities – two new cards will debut: the Youth Culture Card, assigned to newly-adults whose family unit has an ISEE of less than 35 thousand euros, and the Merit Card, intended for those who have obtained the maximum mark of 100/100 in the high school leaving exam. Each has a value of 500 euros and are separate, but cumulative up to a maximum of one thousand euros if the children meet both requirements

Social card Â«Dedicata a teÂ»

The “Dedicated to you” card for the purchase of basic food items has also been confirmed. An allocation of 600 million euros is expected for 2024, 100 million more than in 2023, for the card intended for those with an ISEE equal to or less than 15 thousand euros.