Bonus for fired director who had sex with subordinate’s wife

This is evident from a ruling made public yesterday by the Zeeland West Brabant court.

Sex during working hours

The case, which RTL Nieuws also reported at the end of 2022, revolves around a then 61-year-old commercial director of a Brabant company. The man was fired that year because he had maintained a sexual relationship with the wife of one of his account managers.

After the deceived account manager complained to the employer, investigation revealed that the director and the much younger woman exchanged many hundreds of apps with each other during working hours, and also met for sex in hotels and cottages.

When the subordinate account manager called in sick due to relationship problems, the director put a lot of pressure on him to return to work.

No severance pay

According to his employer, the director’s behavior was unacceptable. After discovering the affair, the company fired him without giving him a cent of severance pay.

However, the man, who earned a monthly salary of almost 12,000 euros (excluding holiday pay and bonuses), did not accept that and went to court. There he demanded his job back, or compensation of 2.5 million euros and other compensation.

Private matter

According to the director, the affair was a private matter, which did not affect his work. That’s why his employer shouldn’t have fired him for that, he thought. The subdistrict court judge ruled differently at the time. The director even had to repay 1,000 euros in unjustified salary, as compensation for his scrounging during working hours.

It now appears that the director was not satisfied with this and subsequently started another lawsuit. Despite the fact that he was suspended from action at the beginning of 2022 due to the affair, he believed that he was entitled to the bonus for that year. That was a considerable amount, because in addition to his princely salary, the man received around 80,000 euros in bonus annually.

Right to bonus

The ruling that was made public yesterday shows that the Tilburg subdistrict court judge agreed with him in this case. Although the judge said the man was rightly dismissed without severance payments for seriously culpable conduct at the time, he can still claim his bonus for 2022.

Under the bonus conditions in his employment contract, the director is entitled to that money, the subdistrict court judge ruled. The employer’s objections that the man forfeited his right to this due to his behavior and, moreover, spent almost all of 2022 at home as a result of his suspension at the beginning of that year, do not alter this in any way.

This means that his former employer still has to pay the dismissed director a bonus of more than 74,000 euros. There is an additional penalty increase of more than 7,000 euros because the company did not pay the bonus earlier. The employer also pays more than 2,000 euros in legal costs for the man.