Bonus for mothers with 2 children, more than 140 euros per month on their paychecks immediately. Increases for state workers (up to 190 euros)

Already from next January, in their paychecks, the working mothers who have at least two children under 18, they will earn more. However, it will not be their employer who will grant the increase, but the State, which will take care of the social security contributions that mothers pay to INPS every month and which, therefore, will end up increasing the monthly net. By how much? Up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros gross per year which, according to calculations made by the UPB, the Parliamentary Budget Office, amounts to 1,700 euros net. Per month it’s just over 140 euros. This is probably one of the measures that most characterizes the Maneuver approved yesterday with the Senate’s vote of confidence and which will now pass to the House but which will no longer be modified. There has been a lot of talk about the cut in the contribution wedge of 7 percent for incomes up to 25 thousand euros, and 6 percent for those up to 35 thousand euros. But these workers will not notice any difference in their January paychecks, because the tax exemption with these percentages has already been in force since May. Another innovation that could have an impact on various aid measures aimed at lower-income families is the exclusion from next year of BTPs owned (up to a maximum of 50 thousand euros) from the ISEE calculation. For many families this could mean, for example, a larger single child allowance, or discounts for higher nursery and school fees. This is a measure in line with the government’s strategy of “pushing” Italian savers to subscribe to public debt securities, especially in a period like this in which the ECB has greatly reduced its purchases and foreign investors and banks have done the same.

