Book about Amalia is republished in easy language | Book & Culture

Jan 11, 2024 at 1:23 PM Update: 29 minutes ago

The book Amalia, which Claudia de Breij wrote in honor of the princess’s eighteenth birthday, has been retranslated into easy language. According to publisher Simple Communiceren, the biography of the heir to the throne is “accessible to everyone”.

The new version is available for purchase from today. The book was first published in 2021, author Jet Doedel has retranslated the biography.

In the biography Amalia De Breij will talk to the heir to the throne. Amalia talks about her private life and the preparation for her future as queen.

The book was published on the occasion of Amalia’s eighteenth birthday. Similar books were once published about King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix.

