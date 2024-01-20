Book an appointment at the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait, afhsr.med.sa platform

#Book #appointment #Armed #Forces #Hospital #South #Khamis #Mushait #afhsr.med.sa #platform

Book an appointment for the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait. We are transferring it now, as the Armed Forces Hospital is one of the hospitals that provides the best types of health care in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it contains a group of the most skilled doctors in various different medical specialties, and for this reason it provides a group of distinguished health services for all… Patients, for more details, follow us.

Book an appointment at the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait

Steps to book an appointment at the Armed Forces Hospital in the South

All persons affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Defense can book an appointment to undergo a medical examination at the hospital, by following the following steps:

Enter Khamis Mushayt Hospital website.

Enter registration information for your account, such as username and password, then click Next.

Click on the Patient Services icon from the main page of the website.

Choose the patient appointment booking service.

Enter the patient’s information and medical number in the reservation request form.

Enter the patient’s record number and mobile phone number.

All available appointments at the hospital will appear. Choose the appropriate appointment for you.

Review all the data entered, then click on the Confirm Data icon.

Click on the reservation icon.

Steps to print a reservation for the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait

The electronic reservation can be printed easily by following the following steps:

Enter the website of the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait.

Choose the Patient Services icon.

Choose the Book an Appointment icon.

Enter the reservation details and appointment information you selected.

Choose the Print Booking Appointment icon.

Services of the Armed Forces Hospital in the South, Khamis Mushait

The hospital is one of the most important medical hospitals in the region, which is affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Defense, and the most important electronic services it provides are as follows: