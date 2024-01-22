Book review with Ad van Nieuwpoort

#Book #review #van #Nieuwpoort

Tuesday January 23, 2024 8:00 PM

On Tuesday, January 23, Ad van Nieuwpoort will discuss his book ‘Life without a solution’ in the ‘De Ontmoeting’ of the Dorpskerk at 8 p.m.

According to Ad van Nieuwpoort, the Bible book ‘Job’ is about the great existential questions of man. Questions about suffering and what remains of humanity when you lose everything. And of course the question: what keeps you going as a person in serious loss situations. Man must inevitably learn to live in that situation without a solution. Perhaps the only bright spot is that people gradually ask better questions: questions to the world and to themselves. Questions that are timeless. Especially questions about the meaning and meaninglessness of suffering and loss.

Van Nieuwpoort: “Job touches on the secret of Biblical-Hebrew thinking. It’s not about that old great God. It’s about what it takes for people to grow up.”

“Life without a solution”: a book about Job; made recognizable for all who are burdened and burdened, sick, dying, depressed, lonely and abandoned. A book about people; people like us.

Everyone is welcome. After the introduction by Ad van Nieuwpoort, questions can be asked.