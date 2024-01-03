Boom in car sales in Bulgaria, a record for new cars

#Boom #car #sales #Bulgaria #record #cars

Newly imported used cars and light trucks were 219,129 compared to 197,133 a year earlier. 72% of the second-hand cars bought last year are more than 10 years old, writes “Dnevnik”

However, the ratio between new and used car purchases is improving slightly. From one to seven in 2021 and one to six in 2022, there are now five used cars for every new car.

A look at the most sought-after brands of new cars and light trucks shows that Toyota is the leader for the second year in a row. Škoda made the most serious progress, moving up three places to become the second most popular brand in Bulgaria. Another interesting point is that the luxury brands “Mercedes” and “BMW” enter the top 10 at the expense of “Peugeot” and “Citroen”.

In total, the number of all motor vehicles registered with the “Road Police” in the country is slightly over 4.03 million, which is about 150 thousand more than the previous year. More than half are over 20 years old, and only 14.5% were produced up to 5 years ago.

Volkswagen remains the leader in used cars and light trucks. There are no changes back in the ranking, where Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Opel, Toyota, Ford, Peugeot, Honda and Citroen are ranked.

What 2023 will be remembered for is the huge increase in interest in electric cars.

Almost as many electric cars were sold in one year as in the previous 11 years. 6,101 electric cars were purchased, so their total number is now 12,394.