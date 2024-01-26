Boquete Polyclinic announces the availability of the latest vaccine against the Ómicron variant – CSS Noticias

The Polyclinic «Dr. Ernesto Pérez Balladares, Padre”, located in the district of Boquete, announces the availability of the latest vaccine against the Ómicron variant of COVID-19, thus reinforcing its commitment to public health and community protection.

Dr. Gloriela Acosta, medical director of the Boquete polyclinic, indicated: “We urge the population to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated at our facilities and in this way protect the most vulnerable at home.”

Vaccination hours are Monday to Friday, from 7:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon. The polyclinic has 6 units, each one yields 10 applications, totaling 60 inoculations.

The Omicron variant has raised additional concerns about the spread of the virus, and it is vitally important that everyone, especially the vulnerable population, is vaccinated to reduce the risks of infection and complications. The Boquete polyclinic reiterates its commitment to providing a safe environment for the administration of doses, following strict health protocols.

Joining the vaccination campaign not only protects each individual, but also contributes to the creation of a collective barrier that helps stop the spread of the virus in the community. “We call on all residents of Boquete to actively participate in this effort,” said Dr. Acosta.

For more information you can contact the Boquete Polyclinic at 728-0419 or visit the facilities during established hours.

Press release and photos: Blanca Peralta de Farrugia

