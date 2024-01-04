Borghi criticizes the U for the departure of Cristóbal Campos

#Borghi #criticizes #departure #Cristóbal #Campos

Along these lines, he launched harsh darts against Cristóbal Campos’ trainers for “not correcting” the goalkeeper’s attitudes off the field.

Claudio Borghi questioned the decision of the University of Chile to dismiss Cristóbal Campos, after meeting a investigation against him for domestic violence.

The former La Roja coach expressed on TNT Sports that “It is striking how disposable people are as a result of failed actions. It happened to Jordhy Thompson too. Cristóbal Campos has a tremendous talent and if he has a problem training or inconveniences, it is not something from one day to the next, they have known him all their lives.”

Borghi stated that “obviously people in serious situations must be punished, but they must be helped. If you don’t have the ability to help a player, you’re not a football person and it strikes me that they throw a person away so easily.”

“When you’re a kid and you play well, you can send all the shit in the world, because they say this one plays well and the urgent thing is to win, the important thing is to play well, that’s what the coach says. They are creating a player with many problems that, when you want to attack him, you no longer have a solution.”

Borghi asserted that “if a 20-year-old player disrespects me as a coach, he obviously has a punishment. But that punishment must have learning, you have to punish and teach.”

“One who only punishes is worth keeping quiet, he has to train. Do you know who I have to punish as a coach? To the idiot who formed him. Look, here is what you gave me, here are the problems that I have,” he stated.

This article reports on an ongoing judicial process, so people identified as detained or charged should not be considered guilty or treated as such until they are convicted by a final sentence (Article 4 of the Criminal Procedure Code).

Gender violence: if you are a victim or witness of economic, psychological, obstetric, physical or sexual violence, you can receive free and confidential guidance at number 1455 of the National Service for Women and Gender Equality (SernamEG). You can also call +569 9700 7000 or the Safe Report Phone: 600 400 0101. If you need psychological, social or legal support, these are the Women’s Centers throughout the country.