Boric provides support to the elected president of Guatemala after delay in investiture

#Boric #support #elected #president #Guatemala #delay #investiture

The President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric Font, showed this Sunday his support for the “legitimate electoral president of Guatemala”, Bernardo Arévalo de León, in the midst of maneuvers to prevent the normal development of his inauguration.

In a message on his .

“All my support for the legitimate elected president of Guatemala @BArevalodeLeon. “Democracy always!” said the president, who plans to return to Chile on Monday.

Hours earlier, in a press conference from Guatemala, Boric once again supported Arévalo de León in his “fight to strengthen democratic institutions in his homeland” and said that “it is important that in these complex times worldwide, democracy is strengthen in every corner of the world.”

Boric’s message comes after a hectic and eventful session in the Guatemalan Congress, where the outgoing deputies have not yet sworn in the new magistracy.

The swearing-in of the new Guatemalan Congress for the period 2024-2028 must be carried out as a prerequisite for the inauguration of the elected president.

The deputies of the new legislature had planned to elect the new president of Congress at noon (18:00 GMT), but at the edge of 3:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), the outgoing Congress had not even certified the 160 new members of Parliament, which has meant that the president’s investiture is still in suspense.

This circumstance circulated fears of a possible “coup d’état”, as the president-elect himself has been denouncing, accusing the head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, and “other corrupt actors” of obstructing and preventing his inauguration.

The tension of this day has been the general tone of an electoral and transition process marked by the attempts since last July by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) to outlaw the Semilla Movement party – to which the president-elect belongs – and to prevent Arévalo from León takes possession.

Statement from the Government of Chile

Later, the Government of Chile released a statement calling on the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala to “fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the Constitution today to the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, and the vice president, Karin Herrera.”

“The Guatemalan people expressed their democratic will in fair, free and transparent elections, endorsed by the international community through its electoral observation missions. That will must be respected,” adds the official statement from the Chilean government on behalf of “all the delegations invited and represented here at the level of Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers and High Level officials, Secretary General of the Organization of States. Americans (OAS), High Representative of the European Union and Ibero-American Secretary General.”

Read the document here:

After dozens of calls from different countries to respect the will of the people, in addition to the arrival of protesters outside Congress, the swearing-in session of the 160 deputies resumed minutes before 10:00 p.m. in Chile.

Parallel to the resumption of the session, President Boric used his X account again to indicate that he had just spoken with Arévalo.

“He is calm, certain that beyond the latest crude attempts by some sectors to prevent him from taking office, he will assume full duties as President of Guatemala during this day,” wrote the Chilean president.

In addition, Boric Font reported that due to the delay in the investiture, he decided to maintain his itinerary and therefore will miss the ceremony.

“I have to leave back to Chile at the scheduled time because we have commitments first thing on Monday. But I leave with the peace of mind that Guatemala and @BArevalodeLeon know that they have in Chile and in our government an ally for the democratic construction of a more just society. We continue! “She indicated.