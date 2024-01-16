Borussia Dortmund: A big bang about Brunner is looming

Just a few months ago, Paris Brunner was on the verge of being eliminated from Borussia Dortmund. At that time, the top talent was suspended for unknown reasons, and at times it was even rumored that the youngster would have to leave the club.

Brunner has now been integrated again, really impressed when Germany won the U17 World Cup and was in Borussia Dortmund’s professional squad for the first time in December. Now another big step is to follow.

Borussia Dortmund: professional contract for Brunner?

Brunner is without a doubt the greatest talent that BVB currently has in its own ranks. The offensive player has been impressing for years with incredible performances and almost scary statistics. He has ten goals in nine games in the current U19 Bundesliga season.

Since Brunner was recently in the professional squad and is now looking at a contract extension, his debut in the Bundesliga should only be a matter of time. In addition, his sponsorship contract, which runs until 2025, will soon be converted into a professional contract and extended.

It is therefore clear that BVB put Brunner’s temporary suspension on file in October and is now making long-term plans for the promising attacker. “There was an incident, then Paris didn’t play for three games. But we worked it out well with lots of conversations with him and his parents. That was and is done for us,” explained youth coordinator Lars Ricken to the “RuhrNachrichten”.

Ricken confirms talks with Brunner-Page

Young boss Ricken also confirmed the plan to convert and extend the contract with Brunner. “We are of course no longer talking about a funding agreement in Paris. We have a clear plan for him. We discussed this with him and his family,” says Ricken. “It is clear that with his quality he will become an issue for the professional sector,” emphasized the BVB legend.

In February the attacker celebrates his 18th birthday, the “RuhrNachrichten” According to Brunner, he will then sign his first professional contract in Dortmund. This is big news for the club and BVB fans in the midst of a difficult situation.

