Borussia Dortmund: bitter certainty in poker? BVB is left behind

#Borussia #Dortmund #bitter #certainty #poker #BVB #left

As soon as top talents attract attention in Europe’s leagues, Borussia Dortmund is always among those interested. In the past, BVB largely managed to convince these young players to change.

But it doesn’t always work. Borussia Dortmund now appears to be at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting top talent. The jewel has decided against a transfer to the current fifth-placed team in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund: bitter certainty in transfer poker?

Matija Popovic is already causing a stir at just 17 years old. Borussia Dortmund has also seen how the top talent shines at Partizan Belgrade. Popovic collected 26 scorers in 25 games for the youngsters of the traditional Serbian club. He scored 21 goals and prepared five more goals.

Also interesting: Borussia Dortmund: After turbulent weeks – Reus speaks out clearly

Numbers that show what a talent Popovic is. The polyvalent offensive player is also popular. In addition to BVB, many other top clubs have also entered the transfer poker game for the attacker.

A decision should now have been made. There will be no move to Dortmund. Popovic has decided to transfer to AC Milan, as “calciomercato.com” reports.

Top talent decides against BVB

After the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, we’re off to Italy to see the Rossoneri. Only the final details need to be clarified before the transfer can finally take place. The youngster is expected to sign his contract with the Milanese in the first half of January.

In Belgrade, the talent only has a contract until the summer of 2024, which is why no transfer fee is due. Bitter for Partizan, but Milan will be happy. Manchester City was also close to convincing Popovic to move. Milan is said to have now won the contract.

More news for you:

BVB was already interested in Popovic in the summer. But sports director Sebastian Kehl apparently couldn’t convince the attacker to change. He would be more than just perfect for the offense. Popovic can be used in attack, on the right wing and in the attacking midfield.