Borussia Dortmund is green with envy – the competition celebrates a change coup

Borussia Dortmund is facing a heated winter. There must be changes on several levels. When the Bundesliga starts again, BVB must start a winning streak – otherwise Edin Terzic could wobble faster than he would like.

But sports director Sebastian Kehl is also called upon (more on the transfer plans here). He has to close some construction sites in the Borussia Dortmund squad – but doesn’t have a lot of money available to do so. The competition is different. They’re doing a lot of upgrading again.

Borussia Dortmund: Only a little money

After a disappointing first half of the season, something has to be done at BVB. The left-back position in particular is under observation. Ramy Bensebaini hasn’t been able to ignite at all so far. He will also be missing the entire month of January due to taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In total, it was recently reported that around six million euros are available for this. Little money to find a player to help immediately. Given the current situation, the bosses at Borussia Dortmund could perhaps make a little more money – but big jumps are simply not possible.

Leipzig knocks you out

The mood is likely to be all the more depressed when you look at Leipzig. RB is one of the main competitors for a place in the Champions League and last won 3-2 in Dortmund. This winter, Leipzig is losing a player, Emil Forsberg, who shaped the club’s development. And what is RB doing? Buy heavily.

In Eljif Elmas, those responsible have found a replacement for the departing Swede. Cost: a mere 25 million euros! A lot of coal for a winter transfer.

Borussia Dortmund warned

These dimensions also reflect the current balance of power in the Bundesliga. Leipzig is a good distance ahead of Dortmund. BVB wasted its Bellingham coal in the summer – so far with moderate success.

It remains exciting to see what Borussia Dortmund comes up with in the winter transfer window. But maybe the new additions will also make an impact. Then you could certainly challenge Leipzig again.

