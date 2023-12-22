Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl

#Borussia #Dortmund #decision #Terzic #Kehl

By: Patrick Mayer

According to media reports, Dortmund continues to work with coach Edin Terzic and sports director Sebastian Kehl despite the downturn in the Bundesliga. The news ticker for BVB.

Update from December 21st, 5:55 p.m.: Edin Terzic remains coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. As the SID reports, those responsible at BVB agreed to continue working with the 41-year-old despite the recent poor results in the Bundesliga (only one win from eight games) and the elimination from the DFB Cup (0-2 in Stuttgart). . Sports director Sebastian Kehl also remains in office. This is said to be the result of a summit meeting between Terzic, Kehl, advisor Matthias Sammer and managing director Hans-Joachim “Aki” Watzke.

First they had Ruhr News and the kicker reported about it. Terzic, who has been Dortmund’s coach for the second time since July 2022, finished the difficult preliminary group with Paris St. Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United in first place with his team in the Champions League and confidently reached the round of 16. In the Bundesliga, however, Dortmund is only in fifth place, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Last season, the Borussia team under Terzic lost the German championship on the last matchday.

Can probably continue in Dortmund: sports director Sebastian Kehl (left) and BVB coach Edin Terzic. © IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

Oliver Glasner would be a candidate to succeed him: former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt is being discussed

Update from December 21st, 4:30 p.m.: There are increasing reports that Borussia Dortmund wants to stick with coach Edin Terzic for the time being – despite only one win from the last eight Bundesliga games. As Sky reports, the former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, Oliver Glasner, is said to be the top candidate for the successor. If Terzic also fails at the start of the second half series.

BVB has to face relegation candidate Darmstadt 98 on Saturday, January 13th at the end of the first half of the season. To start the second half of the season, the Westphalians will play against 1. FC Köln on Saturday, January 20th, who just fired their coach Steffen Baumgart this Thursday. Cologne are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table with just two wins and ten points from 16 games. As Sport1 reports, Marco Reus could become a problem for Terzic in this situation. The veteran passed the BVB coach without comment when he was substituted (58th minute) in Augsburg (1:1) and was then not used against Mainz (1:1).

BVB is apparently sticking with Terzic: the coach is supposedly allowed to continue in Dortmund

Update from December 21st, 11:32 a.m.: It has not yet been decided whether the sporting decline will cost BVB coach Edin Terzic or sports director Sebastian Kehl their jobs. But an initial trend is emerging: like that Ruhr News According to reports, Borussia want to hold on to Terzic for the time being.

A dismissal of the coach is therefore extremely unlikely. The pending analysis of the situation with the heads of the club – Hans-Joachim Watzke, Sebastian Kehl and advisor Matthias Sammer – should not lead to “any serious personnel consequences”. According to the report, the bosses are more likely to target players whose privileges are to be removed.

What happens to Terzic and Kehl? BVB crisis summit probably planned

Update from December 20th, 4:55 p.m.: What’s next for Edin Terzic at Borussia Dortmund? Can he continue to be a coach? Will he, like before, take on another position at the NRW club? How Sport1 Reportedly, there will be a big crisis meeting between BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke, advisor Matthias Sammer, sports director Sebastian Kehl and Terzic before Christmas. The report does not say when this should happen.

Edin Terzic facing elimination at BVB? Dortmund coaches are running out of arguments

Update from December 20th, 4:35 p.m.: Despite reaching the Champions League round of 16 against PSV Eindhoven (February 20th/March 13th), BVB coach Edin Terzic is running out of arguments for continued employment before the turn of the year. The record of the last eight Bundesliga games is that of a relegation candidate. Because: Out of 24 possible points, Borussia Dortmund only got seven points with just one win and three defeats.

Especially in the 1-1 draw in Augsburg and the 1-1 draw against Mainz, the Westphalians appeared worryingly harmless, while the refreshing offensive game is actually part of the club’s core brand. And so names of possible successors are circulating around the Rhineland Dam, where the office is located in the western German city with around 600,000 inhabitants. For example, the Austrian Oliver Glasner currently has no job. The 49-year-old from Salzburg led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League victory in 2022 and to the DFB Cup final (0-2 against RB Leipzig) a year later. According to Sky, Fabian Hürzeler, who is only 30 years old, could also be a candidate to take second place with FC St. Pauli in the 2nd Bundesliga during the winter break.

Weak BVB: Coach Edin Terzic is about to be eliminated from Borussia Dortmund

First report from December 20th: Dortmund – It’s about Edin Terzic’s future at Borussia Dortmund. Hardly anyone among observers of the Bundesliga no longer doubts this. BVB’s performance in the past few weeks has been too poor.

After the moderate 1:1 (1:0) against relegation candidate Mainz 05 on Tuesday evening (December 19th), the rumors about a possible separation from coach Terzic and also from sports director Sebastian Kehl in football Germany are gaining momentum shortly before Christmas .

The 41-year-old coach was combative after only one win from the last eight Bundesliga games and the DFB Cup exit at VfB Stuttgart (0-2). “Of course I believe in it,” said the long-standing Westphalian club employee, using industry-standard phrases.

Under scrutiny at BVB: sports director Sebastian Kehl (left) and coach Edin Terzic. © IMAGO / RHR photo

Does Sebastian Kehl have to go? Rumors about the sports director of the runner-up

Among other things, the Kicker reported on Wednesday (December 20th) that both Terzic and Kehl’s future with the eight-time German champions was open after the negative run of the last few months.

As several media outlets unanimously report, the all-powerful managing director Hans-Joachim “Aki” Watzke and sports director Kehl met for a crisis meeting in Signal Iduna Park immediately after the disappointing draw against Mainz. The TV channel Sky reported that the current situation was discussed until 12:23 a.m.

News ticker for Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl are worried about jobs

Shortly before, Terzic had explained on the pitch in an interview with Sat.1: “I have signed a contract until 2025, and in doing so I have documented how much and how long I would like to stay at this club. How long I am here is not up to me. Of course, the leadership and the result decide that. And the results in the last few weeks simply weren’t good, we know that.” Even before the game against the “Zero Fives”, a report about an alleged locker room riot by the Dortmund players against the BVB coach had made the rounds.

Does Terzic now have to worry about his job? And with him sports director Sebastian Kehl? The news ticker on developments in Dortmund. (pm)