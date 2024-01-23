Bosses lose battle for new recruit – sports director becomes clear

#Bosses #lose #battle #recruit #sports #director #clear

Coach Thomas Tuchel (l.) and sports director Christoph Freund will probably not be able to welcome their dream player to FC Bayern. Image: dpa / Angelika Warmuth

Bundesliga

It is undisputed that FC Bayern’s squad will change in this transfer window and especially next summer.

After the Munich team had already signed Eric Dier for the defense center a week ago, reinforcements for the right defensive side are to follow. Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain was previously considered the hottest candidate, but negotiations are currently stalling further and further. There should be another candidate for this in Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United.

However, none of the trio are the absolute dream players. This has been the case for weeks for coach Thomas Tuchel and sports director Christoph Freund Ronald Araújo from FC Barcelona.

The Munich team has been courting the 24-year-old Uruguayan for a long time, but now there is a setback.

According to Spanish media reports, the Munich team were even prepared to pay 75 million euros for the versatile defender in the winter. But nothing will definitely come of it. The player himself rejected transfer rumors around a week ago.

Before the Spanish Supercup tournament he said: “Transfers are an issue in all time frames, but I am very focused and very happy at this club.“He’s more focused on giving his maximum in the FC Barcelona jersey.

Since Araújo can be used in the center of defense and on the right side, he would solve two of Munich’s problem areas.

The Spanish newspaper “El Nacional” is now reporting that the Munich-based team is planning a swap deal with FC Barcelona in order to bring the Uruguayan to Munich. In return, Matthijs de Ligt should move to the capital of Catalonia.

Matthijs de Ligt is not considered undisputed at FC Bayern. Image: dpa / Tom Weller

In addition to de Ligt, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sané should have been considered as potential candidates for a swap. According to the Spanish newspaper, the Bayern bosses have agreed to a transfer of the Dutchman, which is not without controversy under Thomas Tuchel.

However, before the 1-0 defeat against Werder Bremen, the Bayern coach made clear the importance of de Ligt. “Of course we plan with him, he is our player, a top player and a top character, there is no doubt about it at all.”

FC Bayern: Barca sports director rejects Araújo change

However, it is more than questionable that Araújo will actually move to FC Bayern. Because as Barcelona’s sports director Deco now explained, the Uruguayan international is one of Barcelona’s key players “in the present and the future”.

Ronald Araújo is considered FC Bayern’s dream player. Image: imago images / David Ramirez

Deco even rejects all transfer rumors with a view to the transfer summer: “We’re not thinking about selling him. We want him to be happy and we show him that every day. There’s nothing we need to talk about.”

