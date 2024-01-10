BOT, Treasury offers bonds for €8.0 billion in the auction on January 10th

Wednesday January 10th the first BOT auction of 2024 will be held, which will pave the way for this year’s Treasury bond auctions. In detail, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will offer BOT a 12 months for a total you seem to 8.0 billion euros.

Reservations from the public can be made by tomorrow, January 9th, while the submission of applications in the auction is allowed until 11:00 on January 10th itself. The deadline for the additional placement for 6 and 12 month BOTs is set at 3.30pm on January 11th, while the settlement of subscriptions will take place on January 12th.

Let’s see the details of the issue below.

Newly issued 12 month BOT

Here are the main features of the new 6-month BOTs on offer this Wednesday:

  • Duration: 368 days
  • Codice ISIN: to be attributed
  • Tranche: 1a
  • Issuing date: January 12, 2024
  • Expiration: January 14, 2025
  • Amount offered: 8.0 billion.

Additional general information

I BOTs are auctioned with the competitive auction placement system, with operators’ requests expressed in terms of performance. Vouchers can be subscribed for a minimum amount of one thousand euros.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance recalled that the Annual BOTs totaling 9.27 billion euros will expire on 12 January 2024. As of 2 January 2024, a total amount of BOTs amounting to 122.06 billion euros was in circulation, of which 27.34 billion were semi-annual and 94.72 billion annual.

Here are all the Treasury auctions for January 2024:

