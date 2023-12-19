Botanist İbnül Baytar’s garlic healing! Either cook it or mix it with honey! Benefit…

#Botanist #İbnül #Baytars #garlic #healing #cook #mix #honey #Benefit..

Ibnul Baytar, a 13th century scholar, is known as one of the scholars who contributed to today’s botany and medical science. We have compiled for you the garlic medicine mixtures of Bytar, which recommends garlic for the most common winter ailments such as cough and eczema.

He recommends garlic as a healing food in botanist İbnül Baytar’s “Dictionary of Plants, Medicines and Foods”. Here are the details of the healing that comes to the body with garlic…

BENEFITS OF GARLIC

It reduces the worm in the stomach.

If mixed with honey, it cuts the pus and blood under the eyes.

If they cook it with fudenc-i cil (jabel) and drink its water, it will kill the lice.

If it is mixed with salt and olive oil and applied to tiny spots, it will disappear.

If it is mixed with salt, olive oil and honey and applied to eczema, it will be beneficial for boils, canker sores, and Behak’s disease, which causes scaly whiteness and a mottled color on the skin.

If you boil it with sapwood and frankincense and keep the water in your mouth, it will calm down toothache.

And it is beneficial for nisyan, spleen and groin pain, stomach pain, joint pain and nikris.

If they are mixed with tallow and applied to the pus with a skewer, it will be extremely beneficial.

If they cook and eat it, it will cure cold cough.

Adding 1 spoon to the boiling water of chickpeas is enough! It makes chickpea food as soft as Turkish delight.