Botanist İbnül Baytar’s garlic healing! Either cook it or mix it with honey! Benefit…

#Botanist #İbnül #Baytars #garlic #healing #cook #mix #honey #Benefit..

Ibnul Baytar, a 13th century scholar, is known as one of the scholars who contributed to today’s botany and medical science. We have compiled for you the garlic medicine mixtures of Bytar, which recommends garlic for the most common winter ailments such as cough and eczema.

He recommends garlic as a healing food in botanist İbnül Baytar’s “Dictionary of Plants, Medicines and Foods”. Here are the details of the healing that comes to the body with garlic…

BENEFITS OF GARLIC

It reduces the worm in the stomach.

If mixed with honey, it cuts the pus and blood under the eyes.

If they cook it with fudenc-i cil (jabel) and drink its water, it will kill the lice.

If it is mixed with salt and olive oil and applied to tiny spots, it will disappear.

If it is mixed with salt, olive oil and honey and applied to eczema, it will be beneficial for boils, canker sores, and Behak’s disease, which causes scaly whiteness and a mottled color on the skin.

If you boil it with sapwood and frankincense and keep the water in your mouth, it will calm down toothache.

And it is beneficial for nisyan, spleen and groin pain, stomach pain, joint pain and nikris.

If they are mixed with tallow and applied to the pus with a skewer, it will be extremely beneficial.

If they cook and eat it, it will cure cold cough.

Adding 1 spoon to the boiling water of chickpeas is enough! It makes chickpea food as soft as Turkish delight.

Also Read:  Influenza and Covid, Bertolaso: «Increasing cases, it is essential to get vaccinated»

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Posted on
Tech: Good news for Android users: soon you won’t need a webcam if your smartphone is there
Tech: Good news for Android users: soon you won’t need a webcam if your smartphone is there
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News