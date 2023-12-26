Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will make a fortune in the Super Cup

#Fenerbahçe #Galatasaray #fortune #Super #Cup

Saudi Arabia, which has launched a promotion campaign through football by transferring stars such as Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema, sees the Turkcell Super Cup match to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Friday, December 29 as an important opportunity in this sense. Saudi Arabia, which allocated a huge budget for the match to be played in Riyadh, will distribute a total of 108 million TL in prize money to the two clubs. The team that will win the cup will receive a prize of 65 million TL, and the finalist will receive a prize of 43 million TL. Additionally, all expenses of the teams will be covered.

SPAIN AND ITALY SUPER CUP ARE ALSO PLAYED IN SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia has also hosted the Spanish and Italian Super Cup matches for years and distributes high prize money to the participating clubs. The Spanish Super Cup, which has been held in this country since 2021, has switched to a 4-tournament format. The club that becomes champion every year in the Spanish Super Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029, receives 5 million Euros. The Spanish Football Federation also earns 40 million Euros. The Italian Super Cup will also be held in Saudi Arabia in a 4-round tournament format for the next 6 years. A total of 23 million Euros will be given to 4 teams.

THE REFEREE OF THE GIANT FINAL IS ABDULKADIR BITIGEN

Referee Abdulkadir Bitigen will officiate the Turkcell Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which will be played in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Friday, December 29. Bitigen’s assistants will be Erdem Bayık and Mustafa Savranlar. The 4th referee of the match will be Volkan Bayarslan.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE WITH A 50 PERCENT DISCOUNT

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has made a discount on the ticket prices of the Turkcell Super Cup match, which will be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Friday, December 29 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the capital Riyadh at 20.45 EST. The cheapest of the tickets on sale was determined as 963 TL, and the most expensive was determined as 140 thousand TL.