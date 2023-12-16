“Both had signs of violence”

#signs #violence

On Friday evening, a man from Brașov found his wife charred in the yard of the house, and his daughter dead in the house, with signs of strangulation.

The girl killed at Hoghiz Personal archive

The mystery deepens in the Hoghiz double murder case. Two women, mother and daughter, were found dead on Friday evening, December 15, in a locality in Brașov county. The dead young woman was 25 years old and was a teacher in the town of Ticuș. His mother, 45 years old, was found charred in the courtyard of the building, writes the local press.

Investigators are considering an argument between the woman and her daughter, with the scenario of a murder followed by suicide being circulated. People believe that the mother killed her daughter, then went out into the yard, behind the house, where she set herself on fire.

The macabre discovery was made even by the woman’s husband, who, alarmed that the two were no longer answering the phone, went home, where he made the shocking discovery.

“At the telephone request of a man who is the owner of a building in Hoghiz commune, a neighbor who has the key and an uncle of the owner entered the yard and discovered the body of a woman. Later, the police who went to the spot, respectively to the family’s home in the Hoghiz commune, discovered the body of a 45-year-old woman in the yard of the house and the body of another woman, the daughter of the first woman, who was 25 years old, in the house . Both showed signs of violent death”, said, on Saturday, the chief prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Braşov Court, Adrian Radu.