Both Steam and Metacritic boast the best games of the year » Vortex

The last tens of hours of 2023 are ticking away, in which there is traditionally time to take stock, remember and evaluate the past twelve months. Of course, games are no exception, and various rankings are boasted by gaming websites, as well as by retailers or rating aggregators. We’ll touch on the latter two with a recap of their top game rankings, specifically talking about success on Steam and Metacritic. Both platforms consider something different when evaluating the best games, but this is naturally reflected in the meaning of their existence. So while revenue was important for Steam, Metacritic ranks the best games based on how they performed in reviews. Intersections can be found, but there was also an occasional discrepancy between the two “successes”, indicating that the best-selling game may not be the best-rated one, and vice versa.

Top selling games on Steam

Let’s start with Valve’s distribution platform, which pays for the largest digital store for PC games. That alone is enough to give the leaderboard some real weight, and Steam’s operators have taken a lot of care with their selection. Not only do they offer a look at the top selling games, but they also include the most played games, the most popular early accesses, or the most unplayed games on the Steam Deck. You can conveniently click through the rankings yourself on the relevant page, we will now move to the first mentioned category, i.e. to the best-selling titles. In this place, Steam not only lists the best-selling games in total according to gross sales – i.e. regardless of the date of their creation – but of course also offers private ranking reflecting titles from 2023.

At the outset, however, it is necessary to note that there is a bit of a problem with the ranking. Although Valve brings several levels for clarity – from platinum to silver, or bronze in the overall best-selling games of 2023 – according to the footnote, the titles are entered randomly. It is therefore not possible to judge exactly which of the titles was the best-seller even from the first 12 places, although Baldur’s Gate III remains in first place even after reloading the page. Among the top twelve are the games Hogwarts: Legacy, EA Sports FC 24, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident EVil 4, Sons of the Forest, Remnant II, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Street Fighter 6. The other two the games – Payday 3 and Cities: Skylines II – can then serve as the aforementioned example of titles that obviously sold well, but their ratings on Metacritic certainly did not touch the ceiling.

If you were to ask about a Czech game, unfortunately we will not find any in the ranking of the 50 best-selling new games from 2023, and it is no different in the top 100 best-selling games overall. The closest was probably Last Train Home from the developers of Ashborne Games, which at the time of its release jumped to the very top of the current best-selling games for a short time, but unfortunately it was not enough to enter the summary table.

Source: Steam

The best rating for the game according to Metacritic

Since the year is almost over, we can also consider the question of the best rated games on Metacritic to be closed. It probably won’t surprise you that Baldur’s Gate III and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are tied for first place with a score of 96. In the first case, the score was compiled from 117 reviews of the PC version, in the second it was even 154 reviews of the only available version, i.e. the Switch version. Metroid Prime Remastered took the next place with a score of 94, followed by a pair of titles with a score of 93 – Asgard’s Wrath II and Resident EVil 4. A score of 92 was scored by four titles – Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Street Fighter 6 and Against the Storm – followed by Turbo Overkill at 91 and Quake II – Enhanced Edition at 90, Jack Jeanne, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Videoverse and Dave The Diver. If you were to ask after Cities: Skylines II or Payday 3, the strategy from Colossal Order currently has a rating of 74, and the third part of the famous heist even only 67.

Source: Metacritic