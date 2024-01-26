Both the EU and the UN condemn the nitrogen gas execution in Alabama

January 26, 2024 – 7:19 p.m

Both the UN and the EU expressed their concerns about the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday, which was carried out by the state of Alabama with nitrogen gas, reports the BBC.

According to witnesses, Smith was conscious for at least ten minutes when nitrogen was pumped into his gas mask, and he was thrashing wildly despite the restraints.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk says he has “serious concerns” with the nitrogen gas solution, saying the process is cruel, inhumane and degrading.

According to a statement from the European Union, this solution is a “particularly cruel and unusual punishment.” The EU text stresses that the union opposes all forms of execution and called on the United States to suspend the practice.

According to official data, the execution lasted more than thirty minutes, the process started at 19:53 local time and ended at 20:25. Smith’s last words were:

Tonight, because of Alabama, humanity took a step back. I leave with love, peace and light. Thank you for your support. I love you all.

In 1988, Smith and his partner were hired by a pastor, Charles Sennett, through an intermediary, for a thousand dollars to kill his wife. As instructed, the perpetrators pretended to break into the house and stabbed Elisabeth Sennett there. Smith was sentenced to death in 1996.

They tried to execute the man once, but they couldn’t find a suitable vein for hours, so they didn’t give him the poison injection. After the aborted execution in 2022, Alabama’s governor suspended all executions in the state, after which they decided on the nitrogen gas method.

