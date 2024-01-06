Bouke makes his dream come true and follows in Elvis’ footsteps

A journey through America past all the famous places where Elvis Presley has ever been. Singer Bouke Scholten from Emmen travels with Rob Kemps to follow the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ in the new TV program ‘My Tribute to Elvis’. The first broadcast can be seen tonight on SBS6.

In the three-part special, images of the duo’s journey are alternated with an exclusive concert by Bouke, which was recorded last October at the Paard in The Hague. During the trip in America they also meet special people from Elvis’ life and career.

At the beginning of last year, Bouke won the talent show The Tribute – Battle of the Bands and since then he has been very popular in the Netherlands. Last year, the Emmen native was among the line-up of the Zwarte Cross and was his hit Fire down below number four in the Drenthe 1000.

It is Bouke’s dream to continue to spread Elvis’ ideas and show as many people as possible what a musical genius The King was. Hence this journey from Elvis’ birthplace to the church where he sang, and from the place where he bought his first guitar to the Las Vegas hotel where he lived and gave his last concerts.”

