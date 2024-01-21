#Boxes #Lost #Fragments #opens #February

Although Big Loop Studios’ puzzle game was originally scheduled to be released last November, Boxes: Lost Fragments has not yet arrived. However, a few days ago it received a new trailer and finally an exact premiere date.

Boxes: Lost Fragments takes place in an old castle, which players enter in the shoes of a well-known burglar. Inside, however, they only find a bunch of strange boxes and crates, each of which requires some unique trick or method to open.

The story is divided into five chapters, each of which takes place in a different area of ​​the castle. Presumably, this will also affect the style of the puzzles. According to the trailer, more and more complex and tricky puzzles will await us over time.

Boxes: Lost Fragments, on the other hand, doesn’t have to wait too long. According to the news, the premiere will take place on February 1 on PC. And sometime later, it will be ready for iOS and Android.

GeryG

At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.