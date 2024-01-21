Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February

#Boxes #Lost #Fragments #opens #February

Although Big Loop Studios’ puzzle game was originally scheduled to be released last November, Boxes: Lost Fragments has not yet arrived. However, a few days ago it received a new trailer and finally an exact premiere date.

Boxes: Lost Fragments takes place in an old castle, which players enter in the shoes of a well-known burglar. Inside, however, they only find a bunch of strange boxes and crates, each of which requires some unique trick or method to open.

The story is divided into five chapters, each of which takes place in a different area of ​​the castle. Presumably, this will also affect the style of the puzzles. According to the trailer, more and more complex and tricky puzzles will await us over time.

Boxes: Lost Fragments, on the other hand, doesn’t have to wait too long. According to the news, the premiere will take place on February 1 on PC. And sometime later, it will be ready for iOS and Android.

GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.

Also Read:  Nature Today | Temperatures that are far too high weaken insects in hibernation

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Posted on
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Posted on
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
Posted on
VIDEO An Orthodox priest laid down in front of the gate of a cemetery in Suceava to block a Pentecostal-style funeral/ A criminal case was opened
VIDEO An Orthodox priest laid down in front of the gate of a cemetery in Suceava to block a Pentecostal-style funeral/ A criminal case was opened
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News