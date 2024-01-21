#Boxes #Lost #Fragments #opens #February
Although Big Loop Studios’ puzzle game was originally scheduled to be released last November, Boxes: Lost Fragments has not yet arrived. However, a few days ago it received a new trailer and finally an exact premiere date.
Boxes: Lost Fragments takes place in an old castle, which players enter in the shoes of a well-known burglar. Inside, however, they only find a bunch of strange boxes and crates, each of which requires some unique trick or method to open.
The story is divided into five chapters, each of which takes place in a different area of the castle. Presumably, this will also affect the style of the puzzles. According to the trailer, more and more complex and tricky puzzles will await us over time.
Boxes: Lost Fragments, on the other hand, doesn’t have to wait too long. According to the news, the premiere will take place on February 1 on PC. And sometime later, it will be ready for iOS and Android.
GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.