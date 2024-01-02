Boxing at the San Antonio Arena – Porzingis and Brown have a friendly sparring session during the minute break

#Boxing #San #Antonio #Arena #Porzingis #Brown #friendly #sparring #session #minute #break

Already in the third quarter, the “Celtics” lead reached 30 points, and Boston’s starting five Kristaps Porzingis, Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Al Horford spent the fourth quarter in a good mood on the bench.

With 2:44 left to play and the score tied at 128-97, Celtics head coach Joe Mazula took a minute out.

Porzingis and Braun, fans of combat sports, had a friendly boxing sparring during that time.

Both could afford smiles and jokes – Kristaps had scored 14 points in 30 minutes and achieved a fantastic +/- indicator of +33, Jalens had 24 points and +26 in 26 minutes.

With 26 wins in 32 games, the Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference and in the entire league. In the East, the closest follower to Boston is the Milwaukee Bucks with 24-9, while the first place in the Western Conference is occupied by the Minnesota Timberwolves with 24-8, who lost to the New York Knicks 106-112 on Monday.

“Celtics” will meet Dāvja Bertān’s “Thunder” of Oklahoma City on the road on Wednesday night Latvian time.