Boxing Supershow: Mighty Joshua destroys Valin, Wilder on his knees (Video+Gallery)

The expected boxing supershow in Riyadh did not disappoint and presented an extraordinary spectacle for the fans.

The evening featured two main fights – Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, as well as the fight between former world champions Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder.

Joshua recalled his best times with TKO success. AJ dropped Wallin after five rounds. The Swede’s coaching staff decided to end the match in the break between the fifth and sixth periods.

It was success number 27 for AJ in his professional career and third in a row for the Brit. For Valin, this was the second loss in his career.

The former world champion played the match with a perfect strategic plan. He used his straight punches to set up hooks to Valin’s head that ended up bruising his right eye and breaking his nose.

“My team and the fans will appreciate my performance. It’s just another fight. I respect Otto. Just another day at the office. I did my best to win. I’m looking for greatness. I don’t walk this earth to have fun , and I’m looking for greatness,” AJ said after the fight. “I didn’t watch the Wilder fight. I’m focused on my fight. What if he loses? He’ll come back. I’m looking step by step towards the title. It will work out if I keep winning. I have big ambitions. I’ll celebrate when I win the titles” , Joshua added.

Before that, Joseph Parker (34-3) shocked the world and ruined everyone’s heavyweight boxing plans with a unanimous decision victory over Deontay Wilder (43-3-1).

The New Zealander used powerful right hooks, aggressive forehand play and excellent footwork to claim success in one of the two main fights at the Doomsday fight show in Saudi Arabia.

It was only Wilder’s second fight in which he reached the twelfth round. The American hoped that Parker would tire and then land a powerful right hook, but Parker did not lose control of the fight for the entire thirty-six minutes and was deservedly declared the winner by the three side judges (118-112, 120-108, 118-110 ).

