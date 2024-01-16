Boy dies crushed by train

Tragic accident. The wheel of a train literally cut a 16-year-old teenager in two, in Ambodivakoka-Antanatanana, in the commune of Ambalavero, in the district of Manakara. The tragedy occurred on Sunday at noon.

The machine carrying people and goods was heading towards Fianarantsoa when inexorable misfortune turned the journey into horror.

According to explanations from local authorities, the boy, identified as Sa, had caught up with the moving train. He fell violently while climbing. He found himself through the sausages which sliced ​​him open, giving him no chance of escape. He lost his life there, according to the gendarmerie report.

The mechanic had to stop when he noticed a sudden movement and a cracking sound caused by the accident. Gendarmes from the Sahasinaka brigade joined the scene after being informed of the facts by the head of the Antanatanana fokontany.

The victim’s lifeless body was handed over to his family living in a town nearby. People in the locality have been made aware to monitor their children.

Embroidery Leonard