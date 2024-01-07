“Boycotting Syrian stores”.. What is the story of the “trend” that sparked controversy?

#Boycotting #Syrian #stores. #story #trend #sparked #controversy

05:01 PM Sunday 07 January 2024

Asmaa Morsi wrote:

In the past few hours, the hashtag “Boycott-Shops-Syrians” trended on the “X” platform, previously on Twitter, accompanied by “I won’t buy anything other than Egyptians.”

Social media pioneers circulated a video clip titled “Emirate of Habayeb,” in which a Syrian appears, presenting a proposal to the Egyptian government to transfer Syrians in Egypt to an area near Halayeb.

The owner of the video said: “Egypt welcomed us, but today we hear some voices demanding our deportation, but we cannot return to Syria at the present time, because of what is happening there.”

He continued: “My proposal to the Egyptian government is to transfer all Syrians in Egypt to an area close to the Halayeb Triangle.”

As for the journalist Amr Adeeb, he commented on the matter during his program “Al-Hekaya”, broadcast on MBC Misr: “I understand the boycott of companies that support Israel, but what have the Syrians done to me?”

He continued: “The Syrian invests in Egypt and employs people. Our relationship is good and respectful. There may be a problem, but this is found in all stores, whether Syrian or Egyptian.”

As the video clip spread, the interaction of users of the “X” platform with it increased, and the spread of the hashtag “Boycott – Syrian stores” increased, and they demanded their closure and the deportation of all Syrians from the country, due to the presence of spoiled food inside them, in addition to the presence of violations in hygiene standards and preventive and safety measures in the store. Some Syrian shops, which raised fears that consumers would be exposed to danger.

In light of the economic crisis that Egypt is going through, consumers accused Syrian restaurant and store owners of increasing prices, which increased their suffering in light of the high prices of food and other commodities.

The opinions of social media pioneers on the boycott calls varied between supporters and opponents, with the majority supporting the Syrians. Some saw the campaign as a response to mistakes made by some Syrian restaurants, while others saw it as racism against Syrians in Egypt.

The most prominent comments in support of the campaign were: “I will not buy anything other than Egyptian,” “I have been boycotting refugee products of all kinds for years,” and “Egyptian is more worthy of the welfare of his country and supports Egyptian products.”

Meanwhile, one of those who sympathize with the Syrian stores said: “I like the people who are now talking about the harm of boycotting the Syrian stores, because of the Egyptian workers in some of these stores?… By God, why are you boycotting Mac, Pizza, and Pepsi, when there are 1,000 times more Egyptian workers in the Syrian stores?”

Another added: “The Syrians are our sisters and above our heads. Egypt is their first country, not the second. By God, then by God, they are the best people, very respectable and long-lived people in Egypt. Welcome, people of Syria, to your country, Egypt.”

#Syrians_and_Egypt_Division

The Syrian here is telling you that I will return to my country. Ok, what do I want? Will you give me even a piece of your land to make a small country on it? And here, uncle, I will leave you without my presence and keep making me a country inside your country, but in an official way, and this takes us until the refugee parliament approves the sale of Egypt’s lands and their division into Syrian, Sudanese and Yemeni states. pic.twitter.com/8cjZwHtnQW — Hâššâñ Šâľľęď❤️🇪🇬❤️ (@HassanSalled) January 5, 2024

