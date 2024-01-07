Brahim decides and Arda Güler fascinates at the Arandina festival | Relief

#Brahim #decides #Arda #Güler #fascinates #Arandina #festival #Relief

Love at first sight. The rest didn’t matter a little. Real Madrid fans met their new star project on January 6. Arda Güler made her debut for the whites and hinted at everything: several exquisite controls, a gesture of personality and a free kick to the crossbar, with his silk left foot. In the first memory of the girl you like, you hardly even notice the score. Madrid won 1-3, against an Arandina team that resisted the first half and held on until it got stronger.

After the crush on Arda, Brahim resolved the compromise with determination. A provoked penalty that Joselu converted and a right hand to seal the passage to the round. Madrid also performed in the Cup, the competition that brings the most glamorous football to the most modest corners, and defeats the cold with the warmth of the people.

Arda Güler justified the hype. It looked like a textbook star. He was the last player to take the field, He came out with a grim face, he showed his left foot as if it were a wand, a bag of golf clubs.. He also exhibited his right hand, showed character, by asking (removing) a foul from Ceballos. And he nailed it to the crossbar. In the first few times he finds it more cool to shoot the post than to score a goal.

Ancelotti replaced him in the 59th minute, and Real Madrid fans are already counting the hours until they see him again. He completed 90% of his passes successfully, two of them key, he created a great chance, shot once on goal and once onto the crossbar. He won three duels out of seven and left the stadium with the same crack face he started it with.

Brahim was one of the big news for Real Madrid in 2023, and he started 2024 also being the protagonist. After a discreet first half, he tied the game in two actions in the second half. He forced a penalty and scored with his right foot from inside the area.

The man from Malaga has convinced Ancelotti, and is very close to doing so with Luis de la Fuente, who has him in mind to include him in the next call-up for the Spanish National Team. Brahim prevented a beautiful match from turning into a rough match. He scored his first goal of the year.

THE RESISTANCE OF ARANDINE

The locals competed with their weapons and with their people, against the leader of LaLiga and the Champions League. They held out until the 54th minute, when a double downpour fell on them: a goal against a penalty and Brahim’s 0-2, with a difficult solution. The physicality exhausted his options in the second half, but they never gave up. And they said goodbye with a Raly Cabral goal that they will never forget..

La Arandina and the entire Montecillo public honored the essence of the Copa del Rey. A team and its people against whatever comes their way. Even if it is Real Madrid. In a football match the only thing that is not negotiated is enthusiasm. Those who left home on this cold Epiphany night in Aranda de Duero returned happy.

BELLINGHAM

Bellingham did not play a minute at Montecillo. And no one who was there will forget him. With two details he left a nice memory for the people who came to see the best soccer players in the world up close. He came out onto the grass to greet the stadium fans, with his traditional return to the field, just before the game started.

Do you see that child with a Real Madrid blanket? He’s a ball boy who was feeling cold. Do you know who gave it to him? Yes, Jude Bellingham. The gesture has been applauded by this part of the stands.@relief pic.twitter.com/cA01u4Xop5 — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) January 6, 2024

In the second half, another gesture. He gave the blanket with which he fought the cold to one of the young ball boys that he helped on the big day in his city. The crowd thanked him.

– Datasheet:

1-Arandina CF: Adrian Alvarez; Deiby, Jaime Marquez, Fishing; Atom, Vitol (Low Iron, m. 77), Haji; Zazu (Jose Rodriguez, 70), Santa (Carmel, 70); Frodo (Rally Cabral, m. 59), Job (Kevin Manzano, m. 59).

3-Real Madrid CF: Cape; Vinicius Tobias (Alvaro Rodriguez, m. 79), Nacho, Lane, Fran Garcia; Nico Peace (Mario Martin, m. 69), Ceballos, Camavinga (Rodrygo, m. 58); Arda Güller (Valverde, m. 58), Joselu and Brahim.

Referee: Víctor García Verdura (Catalan committee). He showed yellow cards to Pesca (m. 52) and Cabral (m. 76) for Arandina.

Goals: 0-1, Joselu (p) (m. 53); 0-2, Brahim (m. 54); 0-3, Rodrygo (m. 90); 1-3, Nacho (pm. m. 92).

