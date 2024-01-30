Brain protein may protect women against Alzheimer’s –

Two-thirds of all people affected by Alzheimer’s disease are women. Early menopause, that is when menstruation stops, is one of the risk factors for cognitive decline.

In connection with the menopause, the levels of the hormone estrogen decrease. The hormone is produced in the ovaries but also in the brain, which is crucial for keeping the nerve cells healthy and functional.

Healthier neurons and better memory

A study done in mice shows that activation of a brain protein called CYP46A1 could protect women from developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

In the brain, the protein helps get rid of excess cholesterol and converts it into a cholesterol product called 24S-hydroxycholesterol, 24SOH.

When female mice received increased levels of the protein, the production of 24SOH was increased. The researchers could then see that the mice got healthier nerve cells, improved memory and higher estrogen activity. This was seen both in menopause and during aging. In contrast, no effect was seen in male mice.

– Cholesterol turnover and sex hormones are changeable. Our results indicate that they can serve as potential treatment targets for several neurodegenerative diseases in the future, says Silvia Maioli, associate professor at Karolinska Institutet.

The brain protein can be activated with drugs

The study shows that activation of the protein CYP46A1 helped to increase estrogen activity in the brain of female mice. This makes the protein a target for treatment aimed at women, the researchers believe.

Previous research has shown that the brain protein can be activated by low doses of the drug Efavirenz, which is used in HIV infection.

– We believe that influencing cholesterol metabolism through CYP46A1 activators such as Efavirenz can offer a new approach to promote estrogen-mediated protection of the nerve cells in women at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, says Silvia Maioli.

Scientific study:

CYP46A1-mediated cholesterol turnover induces sex-specific changes in cognition and counteracts memory loss in ovariectomized mice, Science Advances.

