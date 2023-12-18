Bramboden LU: A million cubic meters of earth are falling

#Bramboden #million #cubic #meters #earth #falling

Bramboden LU: Massive landslide: A million cubic meters of earth collapse

Because of the rainfall, there was a “massive landslide” in Bramboden, according to the municipality of Romoos.

Around one million cubic meters came loose last Thursday.

An area of ​​around ten hectares of forest and meadowland slipped away.

“On site in the Seebli in Bramboden, a picture of great devastation emerges that reminds one

Glacier collapse reminds us,” writes the municipality of Romoos in a media release.

There was a massive landslide in the Seebli, Bramboden area last Thursday, as the municipality of Romoos announced on Monday afternoon. As a result of the persistent rainfall in recent weeks, around a million cubic meters of earth is said to have moved, causing an area of ​​around ten hectares of forest and meadowland to slide away. A management path was buried so that it is no longer passable.

Slipping movements observed

The water has risen a full ten meters since last week, according to the press release. Some of the earth material is said to have filled the bottom of the Seeblibach.

The Natural Hazards Department of the Canton of Lucerne reacted immediately, collected all tributaries to the area and drained the water in a controlled manner. The fire brigade closed all access to the streams because it is currently unclear whether further material could slip. Geodetic measurements will now be installed in the slip area and the slip movements will be monitored closely.

Farming family potentially in danger

Neither people nor animals were harmed in the natural event. However, the community does not rule out the possibility that if further earth movements occur, a farming family and their animals would have to temporarily move out of the danger area.

