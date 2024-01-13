Brand new Beerschot coach Dirk Kuyt immediately sees his team lose valuable points against RSCA Futures

Challenger Pro League – matchday 17 – 12/01/24 – 20:02

A good start is half the battle? Not for Dirk Kuyt as trainer of second division club Beerschot. The Dutchman saw his team dominate against the RSCA Futures, but an old problem threw a spanner in the works of his debut: inefficiency. The odds fair ended in an ungrateful 1-1 draw for Kuyt and his team.

Dirk Kuyt saw that it was good (at the beginning).

The former Dutch international was on the sidelines for the first time tonight as coach of Beerschot and he immediately showed his snow-white smile.

Less than eight minutes after the first whistle sounded, Thibaud Verlinden already gave the home team the lead against the promises of Anderlecht.

A dream debut immediately seemed to be in the making for the Dutchman.

Beerschot immediately dropped a bomb against Anderlecht.

But it wouldn’t go that fast anyway.

Beerschot did have control over the match and barely allowed Anderlecht’s youngsters to have a chance, but it spilled too much with its own opportunities. This has been a stumbling block more than once this season.

And yes, on the hour Kuyt and his colleagues were given the proverbial cover on the nose. Derrick Tshimanga made a rare error of judgment in the large rectangle and thus gave RSCA futures a penalty. A piece of cake for Keisuke Goto.

Kuyt sent his men forward for a final offensive, but in the end had to grab his blond locks too often. Although Beerschot shot on goal 18 times, it only scored one goal today.

And in the ultimate finale, Apostolos Konstantopoulos even had to take a spectacular leap to consolidate a point for Beerschot, which did not start the Kuyt era with a hoped-for three-pointer. Immediately whistles were heard from the stands.

Dirk Kuyt (Beerschot): “The result is disappointing. We dominated possession and created a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t shoot enough on target. We also started the game well, but we forgot to keep going. And After half-time we conceded an unnecessary goal. Only then did I actually see the team play football with dedication and a lot of courage. So we showed that we really wanted to win, and I noticed that from the reactions afterwards. Anyway, we will continue with good courage. There is a lot of quality here, but there are still some finishing touches to be made. I still want to see the real killer instinct of this team.”

At the same time, RFC Liège kept the points at home against Patro Eisden (1-0). Just before the hour mark, Benoit Nyssen scored the only goal of the game.

More Interesting News