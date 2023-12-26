Braves confirm a great pitcher to face Sharks (+Details)

#Braves #confirm #great #pitcher #face #Sharks #Details

After the Christmas break is over, the eight teams that make up the LVBP will return to action to play their last cards for the Round Robin. Now everything will focus on Bravos de Margarita, Tiburones de La Guaira and Tigres de Aragua, who will try to avoid the Wild Card Series.

This Tuesday, December 26, the eyes of many will be on the Jorge Luis García Carneiro stadium in Macuto, where islanders and sharks will face each other in one of the crucial clashes of the day.

With the mission of maintaining that game and a half lead in third place, manager José Moreno has not hesitated to confirm that one of his best starters will take the mound to try to keep one of the strongest sluggers in the game at bay. championship.

The indicated one is none other than Felix Doubront. The left-hander is one of the great candidates to win the award for best pitcher of the season, since his numbers prove it. In 11 games he has a 5-1 record with a 3.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 runs allowed, 16 walks and 42 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.

For his part, although manager Oswaldo Guillén has not announced anything about his possible starter for said commitment, there is a good chance that Junior Guerra or Ángel Padrón They are in charge of putting La Guaira on the right track in the last week of action of the regular phase.