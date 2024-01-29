Brawl between motorists and farmers on the road from Strée to Modave, during the tractor procession towards Daussoulx: a legal file is open

#Brawl #motorists #farmers #road #Strée #Modave #tractor #procession #Daussoulx #legal #file #open

This Sunday, a Modavian noticed a fight between a motorist and farmers in Strée, while the column of tractors was passing by on their way to a demonstration in Daussoulx. According to this witness, the motorist came to blows before getting back into his vehicle, determined to rush towards the demonstrators. “I was on the N66, around 1 p.m., indicates the resident. Tractors positioned themselves and blocked the two lanes of traffic in the direction of Huy towards Hamoir, shortly after the Total garage. Three cars were engaged but they found themselves blocked by the tractors.”

It was then that tempers heated up. The driver of a sedan and his passenger were caught in a scuffle with demonstrators. “He hit the farmers before finding himself surrounded by protesters. I think he was beaten up.” The occupants of the car then got back into the vehicle and attempted to flee. “By the time the police arrived to calm him down, it was a fight. The driver tried to pass between the ditch and a fence on the other side of the tractors. He almost hit some farmers.”

The Condroz police zone was called upon to intervene, as confirmed by its commander, Paul Carral Vazquez. “Part of the information is judicial and the Liège public prosecutor’s office has been informed of the facts. There was irritation between a motorist, his companion and the farmers who were demonstrating.” The commander confirms that there was indeed an exchange of blows which required the intervention of the police. “The colleagues, who were on surveillance, quickly put an end to the scene and the offense. We were there to monitor and intervene if necessary. A delicate balance must be found between maintaining order and surveillance while avoiding provocation. We stood at a short distance and intervened at the right time.”

The motorist actually did not want to drive into the farmers but was mainly trying to escape, as the policeman corrects. “He was scared. Our colleagues had to use force to get the people out of the car.” A case for assault and battery has been opened against at least one farmer. The Liège public prosecutor’s office will decide on the follow-up to be given to this case.