Brayan Cortés defined his future at the Colo-Colo de Almirón

They arrived
- Thomas Rodríguez (Spanish Union)
- Emanuel Cecchini (Spanish Union)
- Carlos Villanueva (Magallanes)
- Nicolás Orellana (Unión La Calera)
- Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)
- Walter Ervit (DT)
Renovated
- Gonzalo Rios
- Fabian Torres
They left
- Matías Sepúlveda (University of Chile)
- Francisco Arrué (DT)
- Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)
- Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)
- Roberto Cereceda (Without club)
- Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)
- Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)
- Matías Sepúlveda (Without club)
- Gabriel Hachen (Sin club)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)
- Jhonatan Candia (Barracas Central, ARG)
- Michael Fuentes (Palestinian)
Welcome Emanuel Cecchini 🇦🇷
Let’s go with everything 💪🏻#ForzaAudax 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xvarJQs8HL
— Audax Italiano (@audaxitaliano) January 24, 2024
They arrived
- Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Leiva (Catholic University)
- Christian Bravo (Barnechea)
- Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)
- Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)
- Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)
- Diego González (O’Higgins)
- Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)
- Jorge Espejo (Everton)
- Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)
- Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).
Renovated
- Rivaldo Hernandez
- Juan Soto
- Luis Garcia
- Nicolas Palma
- Cristian Insaurralde
- Emiliano Astorga (DT)
They left
- Bastián San Juan (Rangers)
- Brandon Cáceres (Osorno Province)
- Jhan Góngora (Osorno Province)
- Cristhoffer Retamal (Osorno Province)
- Bryan Ogaz (Deportes Santa Cruz)
- Ignacio Jara (Colo-Colo)
- Felipe Villagran (Everton)
- Kevin Harbottle (Curicó Kingdom)
- Matías Ballini (Without club)
- Jorge Araya (Without club)
- Martín Villarroel (Santiago Wanderers)
- Sergio Vergara (Atlético Morelia, MEX)
- Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)
- Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)
- David Escalante (Curicó Kingdom)
- Minoban Becerra (San Marcos de Arica)
We present to you the numbers of the orange team for the 2024 season that begins in less than a month 💪🏼🔥
🕛 Tick tock… Tick tock… the return of Zorro is coming… ⏳🦊🔥
Let’s go Cobreloa Dear! 🦊🧡 pic.twitter.com/CUUkjxEy3U
— Cobreloa (@Cobreloa_SADP) January 20, 2024
They arrived
- Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)
- Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)
- Franco Lobos (University of Chile)
- Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)
Renovated
- Julio Castro
- Gustavo Huerta (DT)
- Caesar Munder
- Nelson Sepúlveda
- Leandro Requena.
They left
- Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Francisco Alarcón (Without club)
- Sebastián Silva (Deportes Concepción)
- Pablo Cárdenas (Without club)
- Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima, PER)
- Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)
⛏️ We focus this Wednesday’s energy on our goalkeepers. 🧤🔒 at the El Cobre Stadium, we strengthen the security wall represented by our goalkeepers. Your skill and concentration are key in each challenge.#MiningLegion 👷🏻👷🏻♀️🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ZtOnzL6W9s
— Cobresal Sports Club (@ClubDepCobresal) January 24, 2024
They arrived
- Arturo Vidal (Athletico Paranaense)
- Jorge Almirón (DT)
- Cristian Zavala
- Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)
- Bryan Soto
- David Tati
- Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Pedro Navarro
- Darko Fiamengo
- Ignacio Jara
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)
- Danilo Diaz
- Nicolas Garrido
- Ethan Espinoza
- Diego Ulloa
- Matías Colossi
- Julio Fierro
- Francisco Garcia
- Michael Arias
- Erik Ottesen
Renovated
- Brayan Cortes
- Erick Wiemberg
They left
- Jordhy Thompson (Orenburg, RUS)
- Gustavo Quinteros (DT)
- Fabián Castillo (Deportivo Cali, COL)
- Matías de los Santos (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
- Agustín Bouzat (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
– A couple of photos cannot excite you so much..
– The pictures: pic.twitter.com/qYiVG2zCJl
— Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) January 24, 2024
They arrived
- Manuel Fernández (Spanish Union)
- Jonathan Raccio (Argentinos Jrs, ARG)
- Andrés Chávez (Nasaf Karshi, UZB)
- Sebastián Cabrera (Curicó Kingdom)
- Elvis Hernández (Cipolletti, ARG)
- Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)
- Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)
- Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)
- Diego Plaza (Unión San Felipe)
- Harol Salgado (Santiago Morning)
- Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)
- Nicolás Johansen (Douglas Haig, ARG)
Renovated
- Fernando Díaz (DT)
- Dylan Glaby
- Diego Sanchez
- Salvador Sanchez
- Juan Cornejo.
They left
- Guillermo Orellana (Without club)
- Diego Carrasco (Deportes Copiapó)
- Gonzalo Jara (Without club)
- Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)
- Sebastian Cardozo (The Light, ARG)
- Luis Pavez (San Luis de Quillota)
- Fabián Carmona (San Luis de Quillota)
- Franco Cortés (Temuco Sports)
- Rubén Farfán (Deportes Iquique)
- Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)
- Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali, COL)
- César Huanca (Unión San Felipe)
- Cristian Aravena (San Luis de Quillota)
✍️ MANUEL FERNÁNDEZ RETURNS TO THE HOLY LAND! 💛🇺🇾🖤
The Uruguayan central defender, but nationalized Chilean, returns to the Buenos Aires defense with all the Uruguayan determination and the AURINEGRO feeling that characterizes him 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/or5nv6rvTb
— Coquimbo Kingdom (@coquimbounido) January 23, 2024
They arrived
- Luis Hernández Maluenda (Catholic University)
- Leonardo Pais (Montevideo Wanderers, URU)
- Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)
- Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)
- Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)
- Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)
Renovated
They left
- Jens Buss (Deportes Antofagasta)
- David Tati (Colo-Colo)
- Juan José Contreras (Without club)
- Ian Toro (Catholic University)
- Axl Ríos (Everton)
- Luis Cabrera (Limache Sports)
- Iván Rozas (Ñublense)
- Wilson Piñones (Provincial Ovalle)
- Manuel López (Ferro Carril Oeste)
- Luca Pontigo (Fin contract)
- Reiner Castro (End of contract)
They arrived
- Joaquín Novillo (FC Vizela, POR)
- Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)
- Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)
- Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)
- Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)
- Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)
- Luis Casanova (University of Chile)
- Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)
- Miguel Ramírez (DT)
- Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)
Renovated
- Alvaro Delgado
- Miguel Sanhueza
- Edson Puch
- Diego Orellana
- Joaquín Moya
- His Salinas
- Daniel Castillo
- Alvaro Ramos
They left
- Miguel Ponce (DT)
- Abel Hidalgo (Without club)
- Ramón Fernández (Without club)
- Vicente Durán (Without club)
- Franco Ledesma (Agriculture, ARG)
- Leandro Navarro (Cobresal)
🐲✍🏻 Joaquín Novillo is now a Dragon
The 25-year-old Argentine center back arrives from the Portuguese First Division, to reinforce the celestial defense. Novillo has been nationally selected and has defended clubs such as Belgrano and Racing de Avellaneda.
Welcome, Joaquín! 💪🏻🐲 pic.twitter.com/12pLDbaOKO
— Deportes Iquique (@ClubDIquique) January 22, 2024
They arrived
- Kevin Mendez (Rock, URU)
- Rodrigo Contreras (Deportes Antofagasta)
- Ignacio González (O’Higgins)
- Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)
- Alejandro Henríquez (San Luis de Quillota)
- Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)
- Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)
- Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)
- Omar Fernández (León, MEX)
- Mitchell Wassenne (San Antonio Kingdom)
- Kameron Campos (Linares Sports)
- Mateo Mamani (Barnechea)
- Bruno Betancor (Peñarol, URU)
Renovated
- Nicolas Baeza
- Francisco Meneghini (DT)
- Claudio Gonzalez
- Felipe Campos
They left
- Franco Torgnascioli (Spanish Union)
- Esteban Kirkman (Concón National)
- Julio Barroso (Retirement)
- Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)
- Jorge Espejo (Cobreloa)
- Sheyko Studer (Talleres de Córdoba, ARG)
- Bryan Soto (Colo-Colo)
- Luis Montes (León, MEX)
- Pedro Sánchez (Ñublense)
- Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)
- Juan Cuevas (San Martín de Tucuman, ARG)
𝐁𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐃𝐎 𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐑𝐎 𝐘 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐎, 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍! 😁
Kevin Méndez becomes the ninth reinforcement! ⭐️ The Uruguayan arrives from Peñarol to face the challenges of this season and sealed his bond with our Club until the end of 2024 ✍🏻.#VamosEverton💙💛 pic.twitter.com/j1FdBM3WJu
— Everton de Viña del Mar (@evertonsadp) January 20, 2024
They arrived
- Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)
- Zachary Lopez (The Serene)
- Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)
- Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)
- Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)
- Sebastián Sáez (Everton)
- Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
- Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)
- Javier Sanguinetti (DT).
Renovated
They left
- Bastián Roco (Spanish Union)
- Pablo Magnín (End of contract)
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)
- Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)
- Nicolás Baeza (Everton)
🎙️Our reinforcement 𝑰𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑳 𝑮𝑶𝑵𝒁𝑨́𝑳𝑬𝒁 referred to his incorporation into the Acerero Club🔵⚫️
📲Check their statements here🎬
𝑩𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑫𝑶 Imanol, with everything!👏👏#VamosHuachipato pic.twitter.com/ZgfryEvWxT
— Huachipato FC (@Huachipato) January 16, 2024
They arrived
- Celso Castillo (Concepción Sports)
- Benjamín Araneda (Palestinian)
- Cristopher Medina (Everton)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)
- Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)
- Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)
- Diego Tapia (Magallanes)
- Pedro Sánchez (Everton)
- Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)
- Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)
- Mario Salas (DT)
Renovated
- Patrick Rubio
- Lorenzo Reyes
- Bernardo Cerezo.
They left
- Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)
- Branco Provoste (Final agreement)
- Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)
- Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)
- Hernán Caputto (DT)
- Juan Córdova (End of contract)
- Juan Leiva (End loan)
- Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)
- Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)
- Andrés Vilches (not renewed)
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨, welcome home! 🥹
The goalkeeper joined the work in Paso Alejo and is at the coach’s disposal for the 2024 season 🧤
Let’s have a great year, dear Celso! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/43KAaXwTUy
— Deportivo Ñublense (@nublenseSADP) January 18, 2024
They arrived
- Diego Buonanotte (Unión La Calera)
- Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)
- Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)
- Simón Contreras (University of Chile)
- Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)
- Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)
- Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)
Renovated
- Albert Acevedo
- Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).
They left
- Ignacio González (Everton)
- Fabián Hormazábal (University of Chile)
- Diego González (Cobreloa)
- Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)
- Pedro Pablo Hernández (San Martín de Tucumán, ARG)
- Diego Fernández (Iquique Sports)
- Brian Blando (No club)
- Facundo Castro (Ceará, BRA)
🔰 Welcome to the Capo de Provincia, Diego! ⚽️
🙌🏻 The experienced player, Diego Buonanotte 🇦🇷🇨🇱 is our eighth reinforcement for the 2024 season! Let’s go with everything and make it a great year with Celeste! 👏🏻# VamosLaCeleste 🇧🇼 pic.twitter.com/kFvCasP9P0
— O’Higgins FC 🇧🇼 (@OHigginsoficial) January 22, 2024
They arrived
- Michael Fuentes (Audax Italiano)
- Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
- César Rigamonti
- Misael Davila
- Dilan Zúñiga
- Cristian Suarez
- Dixon Contreras
- Fernando Cornejo
- Joe Abrigo.
They left
- Benjamín Araneda (Ñublense)
- Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)
- Agustín Farías (Catholic University)
- Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)
- Hernán Rivero (end of contract)
Let’s go for this 2024, Michael 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/oz0bUS0IV2
— Palestine Sports Club (@CDPalestinoSADP) January 16, 2024
They arrived
- Emiliano Vecchio (Racing Club ARG)
- Franco Torgnascioli (Everton)
- Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)
- Bastian Roco (Huachipato)
- Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)
- Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)
Renovated
- Ariel Uribe
- Ignacio Nunez
They left
- Ronald Fuentes (DT)
- Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)
- Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)
- Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)
- Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)
We are waiting for you today at the Cathedral, dear Emiliano! 😍🇪🇸🏟️ pic.twitter.com/eQQwSqA87a
— Spanish Union (@UEoficial) January 20, 2024
They arrived
- Diego Ulloa (AC Barnechea)
- Nicolás Ferreyra (Bolívar, BOL)
- Raimundo Rebolledo (Catholic University)
- Franco Soldano (Boca Juniors, ARG)
- Matías Ibáñez (Colón de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Axel Encinas (River Plate, ARG)
- Franco Soldano (Gimnasia LP, ARG)
- Matías Muñoz (All Boys, ARG)
- Jorge Pena (Everton)
- Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)
- Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)
- Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)
- Manuel Fernandez (DT)
Renovated
They left
- Diego Buonanotte (O’Higgins)
- John Salas (Curicó Kingdom)
- Leandro Díaz (Huachipato)
- Nicolás Peñailillo (Spanish Union)
- Tomás Asta-Buruaga (End loan)
- Agustín Rodríguez (Independiente Santa Fe, COL)
- Sebastian Lomonaco (Godoy Cruz, ARG)
- Nicolás Orellana (Audax Italiano)
🔛 Welcome to Rojo, Diego Ulloa! 👊❤
May it be a great 2024, Diego 🙌❤#VamosCalera ❤#70YearsRedOfMyLife#CaleraCalera pic.twitter.com/H36IYghNeR
— Unión La Calera SADP (@ulcsadpoficial) January 24, 2024
They arrived
- Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)
- Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)
- Nicolás Castillo (Without club)
- Agustín Farías (Palestinian)
- Alfred Canales (Magallanes)
- Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)
Renovated
- Branco Ampuero
- Alfonso Parot
- Cristian Cuevas
They left
- Ignacio Saavedra (PFC Sochi, RUS)
- Raimundo Rebolledo (Unión La Calera)
- Benjamín Iglesias (Lautaro de Buin)
- Nehuén Paz (Without club)
- Ignacio Novoa (Lautaro de Buin)
- Franco Di Santo (Termination of contract)
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)
- Thomas Asta-Buruaga (Everton)
- William Burdisso (Hurricane, ARG)
- Byron Nieto (End loan)
- Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)
- Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).
CLOSER AND CLOSER ✈️🇷🇺 | As we reported a few days ago, Ignacio Saavedra is close to being a NEW PLAYER for PFC Sochi in the Russian league. He could be presented in the next few hours.
✍️ Nacho will have his first experience in foreign football at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/Awb0sKVZls
— El Chief Scout (@elchiefscout) January 23, 2024
They arrived
- Matías Sepúlveda (Audax Italiano)
- Luciano Pons (Banfield, ARG)
- Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)
- Bastian Tapia
- Bastian Ubal
- Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)
- Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)
- Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
They left
- Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)
- Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)
- Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)
- Nery Dominguez
- Yonathan Andía
- Franco Lobos (Cobresal)
Welcome, Tucu! 🤘🏼⁰
Matías Sepulveda is already a blue player and is our seventh reinforcement for the 2024 season ⚽️
May it be a great year with the Romantic Traveler t-shirt 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/GAmStSx2V7
— University of Chile (@udechile) January 19, 2024