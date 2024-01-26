Brayan Cortés defined his future at the Colo-Colo de Almirón

#Brayan #Cortés #defined #future #ColoColo #Almirón

They arrived

Thomas Rodríguez (Spanish Union)

Emanuel Cecchini (Spanish Union)

Carlos Villanueva (Magallanes)

Nicolás Orellana (Unión La Calera)

Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)

Walter Ervit (DT)

Renovated

Gonzalo Rios

Fabian Torres

They left

Matías Sepúlveda (University of Chile)

Francisco Arrué (DT)

Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)

Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)

Roberto Cereceda (Without club)

Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)

Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)

Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)

Matías Sepúlveda (Without club)

Gabriel Hachen (Sin club)

Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)

Jhonatan Candia (Barracas Central, ARG)

Michael Fuentes (Palestinian)

Welcome Emanuel Cecchini 🇦🇷 Let’s go with everything 💪🏻#ForzaAudax 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xvarJQs8HL — Audax Italiano (@audaxitaliano) January 24, 2024

They arrived

Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)

Juan Leiva (Catholic University)

Christian Bravo (Barnechea)

Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)

Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)

Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)

Diego González (O’Higgins)

Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)

Jorge Espejo (Everton)

Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)

Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).

Renovated

Rivaldo Hernandez

Juan Soto

Luis Garcia

Nicolas Palma

Cristian Insaurralde

Emiliano Astorga (DT)

They left

Bastián San Juan (Rangers)

Brandon Cáceres (Osorno Province)

Jhan Góngora (Osorno Province)

Cristhoffer Retamal (Osorno Province)

Bryan Ogaz (Deportes Santa Cruz)

Ignacio Jara (Colo-Colo)

Felipe Villagran (Everton)

Kevin Harbottle (Curicó Kingdom)

Matías Ballini (Without club)

Jorge Araya (Without club)

Martín Villarroel (Santiago Wanderers)

Sergio Vergara (Atlético Morelia, MEX)

Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)

Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)

David Escalante (Curicó Kingdom)

Minoban Becerra (San Marcos de Arica)

We present to you the numbers of the orange team for the 2024 season that begins in less than a month 💪🏼🔥 🕛 Tick tock… Tick tock… the return of Zorro is coming… ⏳🦊🔥 Let’s go Cobreloa Dear! 🦊🧡 pic.twitter.com/CUUkjxEy3U — Cobreloa (@Cobreloa_SADP) January 20, 2024

They arrived

Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)

Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)

Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)

Franco Lobos (University of Chile)

Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)

Renovated

Julio Castro

Gustavo Huerta (DT)

Caesar Munder

Nelson Sepúlveda

Leandro Requena.

They left

Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Francisco Alarcón (Without club)

Sebastián Silva (Deportes Concepción)

Pablo Cárdenas (Without club)

Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima, PER)

Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)

⛏️ We focus this Wednesday’s energy on our goalkeepers. 🧤🔒 at the El Cobre Stadium, we strengthen the security wall represented by our goalkeepers. Your skill and concentration are key in each challenge.#MiningLegion 👷🏻👷🏻‍♀️🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ZtOnzL6W9s — Cobresal Sports Club (@ClubDepCobresal) January 24, 2024

They arrived

Arturo Vidal (Athletico Paranaense)

Jorge Almirón (DT)

Cristian Zavala

Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)

Bryan Soto

David Tati

Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Pedro Navarro

Darko Fiamengo

Ignacio Jara

Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)

Danilo Diaz

Nicolas Garrido

Ethan Espinoza

Diego Ulloa

Matías Colossi

Julio Fierro

Francisco Garcia

Michael Arias

Erik Ottesen

Renovated

Brayan Cortes

Erick Wiemberg

They left

Jordhy Thompson (Orenburg, RUS)

Gustavo Quinteros (DT)

Fabián Castillo (Deportivo Cali, COL)

Matías de los Santos (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)

Agustín Bouzat (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)

– A couple of photos cannot excite you so much.. – The pictures: pic.twitter.com/qYiVG2zCJl — Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) January 24, 2024

They arrived

Manuel Fernández (Spanish Union)

Jonathan Raccio (Argentinos Jrs, ARG)

Andrés Chávez (Nasaf Karshi, UZB)

Sebastián Cabrera (Curicó Kingdom)

Elvis Hernández (Cipolletti, ARG)

Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)

Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)

Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)

Diego Plaza (Unión San Felipe)

Harol Salgado (Santiago Morning)

Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)

Nicolás Johansen (Douglas Haig, ARG)

Renovated

Fernando Díaz (DT)

Dylan Glaby

Diego Sanchez

Salvador Sanchez

Juan Cornejo.

They left

Guillermo Orellana (Without club)

Diego Carrasco (Deportes Copiapó)

Gonzalo Jara (Without club)

Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)

Sebastian Cardozo (The Light, ARG)

Luis Pavez (San Luis de Quillota)

Fabián Carmona (San Luis de Quillota)

Franco Cortés (Temuco Sports)

Rubén Farfán (Deportes Iquique)

Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)

Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali, COL)

César Huanca (Unión San Felipe)

Cristian Aravena (San Luis de Quillota)

✍️ MANUEL FERNÁNDEZ RETURNS TO THE HOLY LAND! 💛🇺🇾🖤 The Uruguayan central defender, but nationalized Chilean, returns to the Buenos Aires defense with all the Uruguayan determination and the AURINEGRO feeling that characterizes him 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/or5nv6rvTb — Coquimbo Kingdom (@coquimbounido) January 23, 2024

They arrived

Luis Hernández Maluenda (Catholic University)

Leonardo Pais (Montevideo Wanderers, URU)

Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)

Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)

Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)

Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)

Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)

Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)

Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)

Renovated

They left

Jens Buss (Deportes Antofagasta)

David Tati (Colo-Colo)

Juan José Contreras (Without club)

Ian Toro (Catholic University)

Axl Ríos (Everton)

Luis Cabrera (Limache Sports)

Iván Rozas (Ñublense)

Wilson Piñones (Provincial Ovalle)

Manuel López (Ferro Carril Oeste)

Luca Pontigo (Fin contract)

Reiner Castro (End of contract)

They arrived

Joaquín Novillo (FC Vizela, POR)

Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)

Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)

Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)

Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)

Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)

Luis Casanova (University of Chile)

Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)

Miguel Ramírez (DT)

Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)

Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)

Renovated

Alvaro Delgado

Miguel Sanhueza

Edson Puch

Diego Orellana

Joaquín Moya

His Salinas

Daniel Castillo

Alvaro Ramos

They left

Miguel Ponce (DT)

Abel Hidalgo (Without club)

Ramón Fernández (Without club)

Vicente Durán (Without club)

Franco Ledesma (Agriculture, ARG)

Leandro Navarro (Cobresal)

🐲✍🏻 Joaquín Novillo is now a Dragon The 25-year-old Argentine center back arrives from the Portuguese First Division, to reinforce the celestial defense. Novillo has been nationally selected and has defended clubs such as Belgrano and Racing de Avellaneda. Welcome, Joaquín! 💪🏻🐲 pic.twitter.com/12pLDbaOKO — Deportes Iquique (@ClubDIquique) January 22, 2024

They arrived

Kevin Mendez (Rock, URU)

Rodrigo Contreras (Deportes Antofagasta)

Ignacio González (O’Higgins)

Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)

Alejandro Henríquez (San Luis de Quillota)

Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)

Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)

Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)

Omar Fernández (León, MEX)

Mitchell Wassenne (San Antonio Kingdom)

Kameron Campos (Linares Sports)

Mateo Mamani (Barnechea)

Bruno Betancor (Peñarol, URU)

Renovated

Nicolas Baeza

Francisco Meneghini (DT)

Claudio Gonzalez

Felipe Campos

They left

Franco Torgnascioli (Spanish Union)

Esteban Kirkman (Concón National)

Julio Barroso (Retirement)

Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)

Jorge Espejo (Cobreloa)

Sheyko Studer (Talleres de Córdoba, ARG)

Bryan Soto (Colo-Colo)

Luis Montes (León, MEX)

Pedro Sánchez (Ñublense)

Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)

Juan Cuevas (San Martín de Tucuman, ARG)

𝐁𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐃𝐎 𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐑𝐎 𝐘 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐎, 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍! 😁 Kevin Méndez becomes the ninth reinforcement! ⭐️ The Uruguayan arrives from Peñarol to face the challenges of this season and sealed his bond with our Club until the end of 2024 ✍🏻.#VamosEverton💙💛 pic.twitter.com/j1FdBM3WJu — Everton de Viña del Mar (@evertonsadp) January 20, 2024

They arrived

Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)

Zachary Lopez (The Serene)

Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)

Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)

Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)

Sebastián Sáez (Everton)

Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)

Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)

Javier Sanguinetti (DT).

Renovated

They left

Bastián Roco (Spanish Union)

Pablo Magnín (End of contract)

Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)

Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)

Nicolás Baeza (Everton)

🎙️Our reinforcement 𝑰𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑳 𝑮𝑶𝑵𝒁𝑨́𝑳𝑬𝒁 referred to his incorporation into the Acerero Club🔵⚫️ 📲Check their statements here🎬 𝑩𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑫𝑶 Imanol, with everything!👏👏#VamosHuachipato pic.twitter.com/ZgfryEvWxT — Huachipato FC (@Huachipato) January 16, 2024

They arrived

Celso Castillo (Concepción Sports)

Benjamín Araneda (Palestinian)

Cristopher Medina (Everton)

Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)

Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)

Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)

Diego Tapia (Magallanes)

Pedro Sánchez (Everton)

Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)

Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)

Mario Salas (DT)

Renovated

Patrick Rubio

Lorenzo Reyes

Bernardo Cerezo.

They left

Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)

Branco Provoste (Final agreement)

Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)

Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)

Hernán Caputto (DT)

Juan Córdova (End of contract)

Juan Leiva (End loan)

Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)

Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)

Andrés Vilches (not renewed)

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨, welcome home! 🥹 The goalkeeper joined the work in Paso Alejo and is at the coach’s disposal for the 2024 season 🧤 Let’s have a great year, dear Celso! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/43KAaXwTUy — Deportivo Ñublense (@nublenseSADP) January 18, 2024

They arrived

Diego Buonanotte (Unión La Calera)

Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)

Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)

Simón Contreras (University of Chile)

Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)

Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)

Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)

Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)

Renovated

Albert Acevedo

Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).

They left

Ignacio González (Everton)

Fabián Hormazábal (University of Chile)

Diego González (Cobreloa)

Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)

Pedro Pablo Hernández (San Martín de Tucumán, ARG)

Diego Fernández (Iquique Sports)

Brian Blando (No club)

Facundo Castro (Ceará, BRA)

🔰 Welcome to the Capo de Provincia, Diego! ⚽️ 🙌🏻 The experienced player, Diego Buonanotte 🇦🇷🇨🇱 is our eighth reinforcement for the 2024 season! Let’s go with everything and make it a great year with Celeste! 👏🏻# VamosLaCeleste 🇧🇼 pic.twitter.com/kFvCasP9P0 — O’Higgins FC 🇧🇼 (@OHigginsoficial) January 22, 2024

They arrived

Michael Fuentes (Audax Italiano)

Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)

Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

César Rigamonti

Misael Davila

Dilan Zúñiga

Cristian Suarez

Dixon Contreras

Fernando Cornejo

Joe Abrigo.

They left

Benjamín Araneda (Ñublense)

Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)

Agustín Farías (Catholic University)

Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)

Hernán Rivero (end of contract)

Let’s go for this 2024, Michael 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/oz0bUS0IV2 — Palestine Sports Club (@CDPalestinoSADP) January 16, 2024

They arrived

Emiliano Vecchio (Racing Club ARG)

Franco Torgnascioli (Everton)

Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)

Bastian Roco (Huachipato)

Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)

Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)

Renovated

Ariel Uribe

Ignacio Nunez

They left

Ronald Fuentes (DT)

Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)

Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)

Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)

Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)

We are waiting for you today at the Cathedral, dear Emiliano! 😍🇪🇸🏟️ pic.twitter.com/eQQwSqA87a — Spanish Union (@UEoficial) January 20, 2024

They arrived

Diego Ulloa (AC Barnechea)

Nicolás Ferreyra (Bolívar, BOL)

Raimundo Rebolledo (Catholic University)

Franco Soldano (Boca Juniors, ARG)

Matías Ibáñez (Colón de Santa Fe, ARG)

Axel Encinas (River Plate, ARG)

Franco Soldano (Gimnasia LP, ARG)

Matías Muñoz (All Boys, ARG)

Jorge Pena (Everton)

Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)

Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)

Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)

Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)

Manuel Fernandez (DT)

Renovated

They left

Diego Buonanotte (O’Higgins)

John Salas (Curicó Kingdom)

Leandro Díaz (Huachipato)

Nicolás Peñailillo (Spanish Union)

Tomás Asta-Buruaga (End loan)

Agustín Rodríguez (Independiente Santa Fe, COL)

Sebastian Lomonaco (Godoy Cruz, ARG)

Nicolás Orellana (Audax Italiano)

They arrived

Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)

Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)

Nicolás Castillo (Without club)

Agustín Farías (Palestinian)

Alfred Canales (Magallanes)

Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)

Renovated

Branco Ampuero

Alfonso Parot

Cristian Cuevas

They left

Ignacio Saavedra (PFC Sochi, RUS)

Raimundo Rebolledo (Unión La Calera)

Benjamín Iglesias (Lautaro de Buin)

Nehuén Paz (Without club)

Ignacio Novoa (Lautaro de Buin)

Franco Di Santo (Termination of contract)

Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)

Thomas Asta-Buruaga (Everton)

William Burdisso (Hurricane, ARG)

Byron Nieto (End loan)

Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)

Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).

CLOSER AND CLOSER ✈️🇷🇺 | As we reported a few days ago, Ignacio Saavedra is close to being a NEW PLAYER for PFC Sochi in the Russian league. He could be presented in the next few hours. ✍️ Nacho will have his first experience in foreign football at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/Awb0sKVZls — El Chief Scout (@elchiefscout) January 23, 2024

They arrived

Matías Sepúlveda (Audax Italiano)

Luciano Pons (Banfield, ARG)

Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)

Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)

Bastian Tapia

Bastian Ubal

Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)

Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)

Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)

Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

They left

Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)

Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)

Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)

Nery Dominguez

Yonathan Andía

Franco Lobos (Cobresal)