Brazil dismissed the coach after three consecutive losses

Fernando Diniz was released from the position of coach of the Brazilian national football team, “Globo” reported.

The decision was made by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodríguez, who informed Fluminense boss Mario Bittencourt about it. Diniz combined the positions of head coach of the Seleção and the Brazilian club.

Diniz, 49, was appointed to the post in July 2023 on a one-year contract. Last year, under his leadership, Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores and reached the final of the Club World Cup.

The specialist was in charge of Brazil’s six matches, in which the players achieved two wins, one draw and three defeats.

The team is on a four-match winless streak, recording back-to-back losses against Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina. In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Seleção are in sixth place with 7 points after the first six rounds.