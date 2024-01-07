Brazil has a new national coach: Sao Paulo lets Dorival Junior go

Dorival Junior (61) is now at the helm of the Brazilian national team. Last weekend Fernando Diniz was sent on and plan B for Carlo Ancelotti was discussed with Junior. Sao Paulo, where the coach was at the helm, lets Junior realize his “boyhood dream”.

Now that Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, Brazil has been fishing in its own pond.

With Dorival Junior it has opted for an experienced coach who has worked at large and smaller clubs in Brazil.

De lijst is lang: Cruzeiro, Coritiba, Vasco da Gama, Santos, Atletico Mineiro, Internacional, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, Athletico Paranaense in Ceara.

With Flamengo he won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup in 2022.

Junior was still under contract with cup winner Sao Paulo, but they are not holding back.

“I am making my personal dream come true,” says the new Brazilian national coach. “That is only possible thanks to the recognition for my work at Sao Paulo.”

