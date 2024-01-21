Brazil received first batch of advanced dengue vaccine

#Brazil #received #batch #advanced #dengue #vaccine

The shipment contains 750 thousand doses of the Qdenga immunizer, donated by the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma.

According to the Government, the first portions will be destined for adolescents between 10 and 14 years old who live in cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants.

The definition of the public that will receive the doses takes into account transmission rates.

The number of dengue cases in the first two weeks of 2024 was more than double that registered in the same period last year, according to data from the health portfolio.

There were 55.8 thousand probable cases. Six people died from complications of the disease.

Initially, the Government stated that priority would be given to vaccinating children and young people between six and 14 years old.

But in a statement released this Sunday, the ministry specified that the target audience of the first shipment will be individuals between 10 and 14 years old.

“The age range of 10 to 14 years is within what the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended and is also the one in which the highest number of hospitalizations occur,” declared the minister of the sector, Nísia Trindade.

The vaccines arrived in Brazil through the Viracopos airport, in Campinas (Sao Paulo), and will go through quality control. They will then be sent to the Ministry of Health, which will distribute them throughout the national territory.

According to the ministry, the vaccines will be destined for municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with high transmission of the disease in the last 10 years, also taking into account high rates in recent months.

Qdenga (TAK-003) is a dengue immunizer developed by Takeda Pharma. Its registration was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency in March 2023.

The vaccine contains live attenuated dengue viruses. Therefore, it induces immune responses against the four serotypes of the contagion.

On January 3, the city of Dourados, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, began, with this revolutionary medicine, an unprecedented mass vaccination action against the disease.

Certain medical literature states that the main symptoms of dengue are similar to those of other viral diseases, which include: high fever of abrupt onset, which may be accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, weakness and pain behind the eyes.

