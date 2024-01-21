Brazil received first batch of advanced dengue vaccine

#Brazil #received #batch #advanced #dengue #vaccine

The shipment contains 750 thousand doses of the Qdenga immunizer, donated by the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma.

According to the Government, the first portions will be destined for adolescents between 10 and 14 years old who live in cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants.

The definition of the public that will receive the doses takes into account transmission rates.

The number of dengue cases in the first two weeks of 2024 was more than double that registered in the same period last year, according to data from the health portfolio.

There were 55.8 thousand probable cases. Six people died from complications of the disease.

Initially, the Government stated that priority would be given to vaccinating children and young people between six and 14 years old.

But in a statement released this Sunday, the ministry specified that the target audience of the first shipment will be individuals between 10 and 14 years old.

“The age range of 10 to 14 years is within what the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended and is also the one in which the highest number of hospitalizations occur,” declared the minister of the sector, Nísia Trindade.

The vaccines arrived in Brazil through the Viracopos airport, in Campinas (Sao Paulo), and will go through quality control. They will then be sent to the Ministry of Health, which will distribute them throughout the national territory.

According to the ministry, the vaccines will be destined for municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with high transmission of the disease in the last 10 years, also taking into account high rates in recent months.

Also Read:  The reason why you still often have colds even though you have taken flu medicine

Qdenga (TAK-003) is a dengue immunizer developed by Takeda Pharma. Its registration was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency in March 2023.

The vaccine contains live attenuated dengue viruses. Therefore, it induces immune responses against the four serotypes of the contagion.

On January 3, the city of Dourados, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, began, with this revolutionary medicine, an unprecedented mass vaccination action against the disease.

Certain medical literature states that the main symptoms of dengue are similar to those of other viral diseases, which include: high fever of abrupt onset, which may be accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, weakness and pain behind the eyes.

rgh/ocs

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russians failed to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid: they talked about who will blow up the Russian system
The Russians failed to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid: they talked about who will blow up the Russian system
Posted on
Good news this week: We smoke less | Heroic student saves woman | Good news
Good news this week: We smoke less | Heroic student saves woman | Good news
Posted on
Nintendo Switch vs next Switch 2: price, characteristics, I compare the 2 consoles thanks to the latest information, leaks and rumors
Nintendo Switch vs next Switch 2: price, characteristics, I compare the 2 consoles thanks to the latest information, leaks and rumors
Posted on
DEM Party candidates have been announced in 14 districts
DEM Party candidates have been announced in 14 districts
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News